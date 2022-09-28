Savvas Receives CODiE Best ELA EdTech Award for myPerspectives

Powerful English Language Arts curriculum praised for "vast library of resources" and built-in student choice

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that its myPerspectives English Language Arts (ELA) program has been named the "Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12" in the 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards for Education Technology. myPerspectives is a powerful, standards-aligned ELA curriculum that values the perspective of the learner and prepares students to become lifelong readers, writers, and thinkers.

A CODiE award judge praised myPerspectives as "really exceptional in its ability to save educators time..."

A CODiE award judge praised myPerspectives as "really exceptional in its ability to save educators time in creating customized and engaging content for students to interact with. I love that texts include multiple ways to engage, whether it's fiction, videos, news articles, or even podcasts. It's clear that the tool was designed by educators and with students in mind. I also appreciate that there is intentionality in providing diverse texts that are culturally relevant."

"We would like to thank the SIIA CODiE Awards for honoring myPerspectives as an outstanding ELA solution," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "myPerspectives supports and challenges students to become both collaborative and self-directed learners. By offering students an engaging, interactive learning environment to share their ideas and build critical literacy skills, myPerspectives helps to promote higher achievement in the classroom while preparing students for the future demands of college and career."

With an emphasis on promoting student ownership and choice, myPerspectives for grades 6–12 uses multi-genre texts, multimedia content, and purposeful activities to create personalized learning experiences that enable students to master reading, writing, language, and speaking and listening skills. Students read a variety of diverse, compelling, and relevant texts, from classic and literary to informational and contemporary, that inspire thoughtful discussion and debate. As students interact with texts and engage in collaborative projects, they learn how to formulate and express their opinions and develop their own perspectives.

myPerspectives offers high-quality instructional content in a blended format and features a gradual release instructional model, enabling students to become self-directed learners as they move from whole-class to small-group to independent learning. The program, accessible on the innovative and easy-to-use Savvas Realize learning management system, delivers flexibility to every teacher and personalized instruction to every student with a wealth of digital resources, assessment tools, and data-informed insights and reports. One particular myPerspectives feature, called Hook & Inspire , allows teachers to use engaging videos, songs, infographics, and other popular multimedia to help students connect literature to their own lives.

Noting that myPerspectives is "easy to implement and comes complete with everything," including differentiation options for both struggling and advanced students, Sally Datria, an ELA 6-12 Grade Content Coach and sixth-grade ELA teacher for the Peoria (Ariz.) Unified School District, said she no longer has to purchase her own resources to supplement her teaching materials because "there are so many resources available" in myPerspectives.

"This program has absolutely everything you need to teach all the skills that are vital to communication and understanding both reading and writing," she explained. "What I find really valuable are the online resources that allow me to reteach concepts, involve students in interactive lessons, and communicate with students around their assignments, not only while they are in class, but even when they are at home."

Administered by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, the prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative education technology products.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enable learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees — the best of the best — that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today — from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond."

