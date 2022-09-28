New Online Professional Management Graduate Certificate from KU Designed to Help Current and Future Leadership Executives

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing into leadership or even the executive ranks of an organization can be challenging. To help more people achieve and succeed in these vital roles, the KU School of Professional Studies has launched an online Graduate Certificate in Professional Management. The program focuses on in-demand leadership and management skills. The curriculum covers subjects including interpersonal communication, project management, financial management, and team leadership.

KU Launches Professional Management Grad Cert (PRNewswire)

Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies, said the professional management graduate certificate program provides useful workplace skills that complement students' and working professionals' industry knowledge.

"Right now, there's an increased demand for leaders who can combine their technical and functional skillsets with executive-level leadership abilities, strong written and spoken communication, and project and financial management abilities," Day said. "This certificate's curriculum helps students develop into stronger leaders with a competitive professional advantage."

The 12 credit-hour graduate certificate is conducted completely online, allowing students to easily pursue their studies from wherever is most convenient for them and quickly earn a recognized credential. The program is offered through KU's School of Professional Studies, which is headquartered at the Edwards Campus in Overland Park, Kansas.

"It's important to reach our students where they are," Day said. "This program's online curriculum lets students complete coursework from anywhere, on a schedule that fits their needs."

Day said the professional management graduate certificate program continues the campus's commitment to serving the workforce needs of the Kansas City region.

"This certificate helps students and working professionals develop the multidisciplinary skills they need to succeed in today's workforce, across a variety of industries," Day said. "We're proud we can offer this opportunity to help prepare the next generation of leaders."

About The University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities, and making discoveries that change the world. The KU Edwards Campus at 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park brings high-quality academic, professional, and continuing education programs, as well as the research and public-service benefits of KU, to the greater Kansas City community in order to serve the workforce, economic, and community development needs of the region.

