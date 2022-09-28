Life Science Partner recruits leader for cutting-edge biologics CDMO to advance business expansion

Former Vibalogics Chief Commercial Officer, Roger Lias, PhD, Joins Wheeler Bio as President and Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheeler Bio retained Life Science Partner , a principal-led firm dedicated to recruiting transformational leaders, to attract a new President and COO to accelerate their growth as an industry leader in biologics development services. With a new state-of-the-art Oklahoma City facility, Wheeler Bio has revolutionized the speed of drug discovery with their novel hub-and-spoke concept and Portable CMC® platform that fast-tracks the pathway to IND.

After a nationwide search, Roger Lias, PhD, former CCO of Vibalogics, was recruited by Life Science Partner to serve as Wheeler Bio's President and COO beginning September 2022.

"Lias' well-established credibility in the biopharma CDMO industry combined with his entrepreneurial leadership experience made him an absolute fit for growing Wheeler Bio into the global partner of choice for biological companies," states Tom Callaway, MD, Founder of Life Science Partner.

Lias hit the ground running joining the Wheeler Bio team at the BioProcess International conference in Boston this week. In his new role Lias will be responsible for spearheading strategic business opportunities, alliances and joint ventures and will lead a scalable business operations team keeping Wheeler's technology aligned with their corporate strategy as industry demand increases.

Prior to joining Wheeler Bio, Lias served as the CCO for Vibalogics, a private equity backed CDMO that was acquired by Recipharm AB in February 2022. Lias has an extensive track record of entrepreneurial successes including Stelis Biopharma, Avid Biosciences, Allergan, Eden Pharma, Cytovance and KBI Biopharma.

After closing on a successful Series A Funding earlier this month, Jesse McCool, PhD, Founder and CEO of Wheeler Bio, is expanding upon their early commercial traction by bringing in a scientific leader to match the demands of their growing client base. In a continued partnership, Wheeler Bio retained Life Science Partner again to recruit their Chief Scientific Officer to advance their technology and lead a team of development and analytical scientists.

Life Science Partner is pleased to continue their partnership with Jesse McCool and the team at Wheeler Bio as they continue to escalate their platform as a technological leader within the CDMO space.

