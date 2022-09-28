First Dude Perfect Destination Designed by Overland Partners Boasts 330-Foot Tower for Ultimate Trick Shot Experience

Dynamic Architecture Captures Dude Perfect's Big Trick Shots and Playful Personalities

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the biggest trick shot yet, Dude Perfect , the global YouTube phenomenon of five guys widely known for their family-friendly comedy and epic sports tricks, has enlisted the team of Overland Partners to manifest their digital brand into a new ten-acre Dude Perfect sports and entertainment destination and headquarters. A year in the making, Dude Perfect is unveiling the concept for their first physical destination offering their fans the opportunity to be part of the Dude Perfect brand experience.

Dude Perfect fans will have a chance to ascend a five-story tower to try their skills at the (PRNewswire)

"The Dudes have been amazing collaborators. From a creative standpoint, I would put them up against anybody that we've worked with," said Overland Senior Principal Bryan Trubey. "Their creative genius is behind all of this. We've been fortunate enough to design a physical representation of their vision for their future imbued with all of the activations and experiences they are known for."

Destined to redefine the city skyline, the dynamic 330-foot "Impossible Shot" tower projects from the site as a vertical expression of the Dude Perfect brand known for impossible shots. An iconic gesture to the very stunt that launched Dude Perfect's following in 2009 while all were attending Texas A & M University, the Dudes continue the transformation of their brand, creating a physical dimension to their YouTube platform with over 58 million subscribers. Inside, fully activated and themed attractions immerse fans of all ages in Dude Perfect action, where they can try their hand at the games and stunts made famous by the Dudes and ascend through a series of floors leading up five stories to the top of the tower for the Impossible Shot.

"Capturing the unique Dude Perfect energy and enthusiasm into physical architecture led us to a one-of-a-kind project for a one-of-a-kind brand," said Austin Ash, Senior Architect, who, along with Bryan Trubey, John Hutchings, and Trip Boswell sought to bring a wildly popular digital brand to life. With their proven track record of collaboration on world-class sports and entertainment venues including SoFi Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and U.S. Bank Stadium during their time together at HKS Architects, this team knows how to create unique, transformational fan experiences that bring people together.

Ash added that the architects were initially inspired by breaking down a trick shot into: The Origin, The Path, The Anticipation and The Unfiltered Reaction. "These key drivers generated a form that appears to always be moving and sweeping past visitors as they play their way through the experience. We want every visitor to step into the world of Dude Perfect and feel like they might just experience the impossible."

Outdoors, the five-acre, park-like outdoor entertainment area will be a destination in and of itself. An expansive canopy will provide shade along with trees, landscaping, water features and a great lawn. Throughout the year, the area will be a hub of activity where concerts, Dude Perfect shows, community events and seasonal attractions create a high energy entertainment destination.

"Our biggest dream yet is to bring families together in a fun-filled, memory-making destination unlike any other. A place not just to come and see, but a place to come and do," said the Dudes. "Overland is bringing that dream to life."

Dude Perfect has not established a permanent location for the destination, but in the weeks ahead will focus on a process to short-list the municipalities across the country who have expressed an interest in bringing the Dude Perfect entertainment and headquarters to their respective cities. The Dudes look forward to announcing the official location of this unprecedented project soon.

About Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect team members are Tyler Toney, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones, all of whom are former college roommates at Texas A&M University in College Station. Their YouTube channel has more than 58 million subscribers and is the second most-subscribed sports channel on the platform. Dude Perfect predominantly create videos showing complex trick shots, stereotypes, and stunts.

About Overland Partners

Overland Partners, an acclaimed architecture and master planning firm, brings together diverse talents to deliver dynamic, comprehensive design services in architecture, master planning, and urban design throughout the world. With a notable spirit of collaboration, Overland thoughtfully integrates technology, art, and craft to create world-class, innovative, and sustainable solutions for highly complex projects. For more information, visit overlandpartners.com.

The dynamic 330-foot “Impossible Shot” tower projects from the site as a vertical expression of the Dude Perfect brand known for impossible shots. Rendering courtesy of Overland. (PRNewswire)

The Dude Perfect brand comes to life in their new family-friendly sports and entertainment destination designed by Overland. Rendering courtesy of Overland. (PRNewswire)

Overland Partners Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Overland Partners Inc) (PRNewswire)

