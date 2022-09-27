Whiskey & Wine Reunite in Sagamore Spirit's Latest Reserve Series Release: Sherry Finish Rye Whiskey

Available in limited quantities nationwide, this layered rye whiskey, rich with complex flavor, offers velvety notes of toasted almond, dried fig, and soft spice

BALTIMORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PX Sherry wine from Spanish vineyards and golden brown rye whiskey in Maryland's distinct, approachable style are coming together once again in a limited-edition Sagamore Spirit Reserve Series Sherry Finish Rye Whiskey, announced today by the award-winning distiller.

Following a first, widely acclaimed limited release of a Sherry Finish in 2019, Sagamore Spirit's team of distillers set out to bring back this complex and layered whiskey to delight fans of the original and new ones alike. For this year's release, Sagamore Spirit aged its 4-year-old straight rye whiskey for an additional 18 months in 132-gallon PX Sherry barrels, coaxing forth a rye whiskey with velvety notes of toasted almond, dried fig, candied orange peel and soft spice. The structured oak profile of Sagamore Spirit's whiskey balances the bouquet of dried fruit and honey left from the PX Sherry wine, creating a complex, yet approachable, 106-proof rye.

"There's a long history of Sherry finishes in the Scotch world, but very few have been done with rye whiskey," said Brian Treacy, Sagamore Spirit's co-founder and President of Distillery Operations. "Our distilling team loves the pairing of the rich almond and fig flavors with the caramel, cinnamon, clove and peppercorn from our straight rye whiskey, so they welcomed the opportunity to bring back this delicious limited-edition rye."

Sherry Finish is part of the Sagamore Spirit Reserve Series, a collection of limited-edition Maryland-style rye whiskies that celebrate the legacy of Maryland distilling, with an unyielding focus on excellence from start to finish. Past releases include 8-Year-Old Rye Whiskey, Manhattan Finish and Rum Cask Finish.

This year's Sagamore Spirit Sherry Finish Rye Whiskey is as versatile as its predecessor. It can be savored neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a seasonal cocktail to welcome the coming of cooler weather. It is becoming available nationwide this month in 750ml bottles at a suggested retail price of $79. To find a bottle near you visit sagamorespirit.com/find-rye.

While Sherry Finish will only be available for a limited time, fans can enjoy Sagamore Spirit year-round with its Signature, Cask Strength, and Double Oak rye whiskies, the distillery's core offerings that are leading the Maryland-style rye revival across the country.

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by the legacy of Maryland Rye and today's spirit consumer, Sagamore Spirit is driven to craft the world's best Rye Whiskey while strengthening its collective communities. Its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery in Baltimore is reclaiming the city's rightful place in America's whiskey history, where storied distillers perfected rye whiskey for more than 150 years before Kentucky was founded.

Maryland Rye Whiskey was known to be full bodied yet notably more balanced than other regional rye styles, and Sagamore Spirit has picked up the torch. Its American Rye Whiskies have earned more than 150 awards internationally, including "World's Best Rye Whiskey" in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Sagamore Spirit's distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds pure Maryland limestone-filtered spring water, transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to craft the brand's Signature 83-proof Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey. To learn more about Sagamore Spirit's core expressions, including Cask Strength Rye Whiskey and Double Oak Rye Whiskey, as well as limited-time Reserve Series releases, visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

