Nintex Honors Top Partners with 2022 Nintex Partner Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the regional winners of the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards across AMER, APAC and EMEA.

"Every 2022 Nintex Partner Award winner has consistently displayed invaluable expertise, helping organizations to reimagine the way they work with the ease and power of the Nintex platform," said Eric Johnson, Nintex Chief Executive Officer. "This year's award-winning group of channel partners has an unwavering commitment to help companies digitize their critical business processes, to meet their individual businesses challenges."

Nintex Partner Award winners were selected based on measurable, high-impact business results and continuous process improvements for public and private sector organizations across every industry and geographic region during Nintex's fiscal year 2022, extending from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

2022 Nintex Partner Award winners by category and region include:

Business Excellence – bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new organizations:

AMER: Protiviti, Inc.

EMEA: Sure Global Technology

APAC: Myriad Technologies

Customer Success – supporting long-term adoption and success of the Nintex Process Platform:

AMER: BOOST Strategy Partners

EMEA: Data One GmbH

APAC: Alrighty Labs

Business Acceleration – strong expansion of automation subscriptions year-over-year:

AMER: ImageTech Systems

EMEA: Interactive Saudi Arabia Ltd

APAC: Cumulus International Co

Regional Spotlight – regional market impact and momentum with customers:

AMER: InnoVelocity

EMEA: S A Partners

APAC: ACW Solutions

Business Transformation – top customer entries to the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

AMER: Elantis

EMEA: SakalGB

APAC: rapidMation

Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrades – for driving generational upgrades to Nintex Workflow Cloud

AMER: ImageTech Systems, LLC

EMEA: IOZ AG

APAC: PlanB Consulting

Learn more about the Nintex Partner Network by visiting https://partner.nintex.com/.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

