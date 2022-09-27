Fengdu, Chongqing: City of Harvest

FENGDU, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23 September, the Fengdu home field held a grand opening ceremony of the Chongqing 2022 Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival in Baoluan Township, Fengdu County. The opening ceremony was featured with an exhibition and spot sale of agricultural products as well as an exhibition and performance of intangible cultural heritage. A total of 54 booths were set up at the exhibition and spot sale site, displaying and promoting chestnut rice, spicy chicken, beef, longan from Fengdu and other local specialities from Zaozhuang. Live broadcasters were invited to broadcast live on the live platform Douyin to drive the sales of related agricultural products and the atmosphere was very lively.

In addition to the exhibition and spot sale in Baoluan Township on that day, Fengdu County has held two home field exhibitions and spot sale (marketing) activities for the 2022 Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival according to the overall arrangement of Chongqing 2022 Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival activities in Fengdu County and Gaojia Township from September 22 to September 28, 2022, respectively. These activities focused on the leading industries, featured products as well as home field exhibition and sales, promoting product sales through the development of online marketing, offline exhibition and spot sale, purchase and sale through assistance and aid etc., which have achieved remarkable effectiveness of the sales promotion.

It is understood that Fengdu County has vigorously implemented agricultural excellence action based on the "national main production area for agricultural products, municipal special agriculture and livestock industry base" in recent years in accordance with the mindset of "attracting powerful leading companies, maintaining powerful industries and striving for powerful revitalization"; improved the quality of the development of the modern mountain characterized high-efficiency agriculture with emphasis on livestock and poultry breeding, speeded up the construction of a national agricultural modernization demonstration area, which has effectively promoted agricultural efficiency, farmers' income and the development in rural areas. The county's annual stock and slaughter of beef cattle has been maintained at around 160,000 and 90,000 up to now; the annual stock and slaughter of poultry has been maintained at around 6.76 million and 10.54 million; the annual stock and slaughter of pigs has been maintained at around 350,000 and 530,000, while the planting area of squash is 240,000 mu, the planting area of red grapefruit is 75,000 mu and the planting area of pepper is 80,000 mu.

It is reported that Baoluan Township has prepared a local colorful rice field landscape area of 471 mu for its home field, with 160 mu core pattern area. The colorful rice field landscape has introduced the concept of a hundred birds saluting the phoenix and living toward the sun. The colorful rice field landscape has fully explored the history and culture of Baoluan Township in the design. "Luan" is a kind of phoenix according to ancient mythology, incarnating itself often in "phoenix", "sun" and other elements. And harmony, felicity, brightness, warmness and other beautiful connotations also represent the farmers' aspirations for a more prosperous future. The colorful rice field landscape is mainly based on high-yielding rice varieties of high-quality in terms of variety selection, with purple rice and yellow rice independently cultivated by the Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences to enrich the colors. The surrounding hills in the shape of grain stacks show the meaning of the granary, highlighting the charm of the "City of Harvest".

