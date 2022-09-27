ESSENTIA® WATER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH AMBUSH®︎ FASHION DESIGNER YOON AHN

The innovative streetwear and jewelry designer joins Essentia® Water's community of all-star athlete, performer and artist partners

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia® Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., today announced a new partnership with acclaimed fashion designer Yoon Ahn. To kick off the collaboration, the brand released a new installment of its "Stop for Nothing" campaign series featuring Ahn – unveiled on the heels of her latest collection.

As a contemporary jewelry and apparel designer, Ahn combines relaxed streetwear style with refined details and pop art-inspired elements. She consistently pushes the envelope in her clothing designs, creating bespoke and avant-garde collections for her label, AMBUSH®︎. She's also earned international attention for her numerous high-fashion collabs – embodying Essentia's mentality to stop for nothing in pursuit of your passions.

"My clothing line, AMBUSH®︎, is the culmination of over two decades' worth of hard work, determination and grit," said Ahn. "My parents inspired me to fight the status quo and go after what I wanted at a very young age. I'm proud to partner with a brand that celebrates anyone chasing down a dream."

The new creative spot featuring Ahn shows the many facets of being a designer and entrepreneur – from creating forward-thinking designs, to leading a team, to making high-stress financial decisions – all while reminding audiences that there's power in taking a moment to recharge.

"There's something so simple and human about taking a moment in the midst of the chaos to hydrate and re-focus your energy," said Ahn. "This message is an extension of my own creative process and has been integral to my success."

"At Essentia, we understand that the connection between mind and body is imperative to reaching your full potential," said Zola Kane, Head of Marketing at Essentia Water. "Through this new partnership, we're aiming to inspire our consumers to remain resilient while also focusing on self-care. We are thrilled to welcome Yoon, a true creative powerhouse and pop culture phenomenon, to Essentia Nation."

In addition to its newfound partnership with Ahn, Essentia has also revealed possible plans to team up with Ahn's label, AMBUSH®︎. Through this collaboration, fans would be able to enjoy co-branded activations, as well as Essentia's presence at AMBUSH® fashion events in the coming months.

The "Stop for Nothing" series launched earlier this year and highlights how Essentia's Supercharged Ionized Alkaline Water not only hydrates but can help promote a sense of renewal to keep your mind and body focused on achieving your goals. The creative, developed by Droga5, part of Accenture Song, underscores how the brand's roster of top-tier talent maintains resilience by taking a moment to pause and hydrate, and includes 30-, 15- and 06-second spots with Jimmy Butler, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, and Tate McCrae. The campaign films can be viewed on Essentia's YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/essentiawater.

