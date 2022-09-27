Boutique Real Estate Financing and Brokerage Firm PetroCal Associates Will Exhibit at the National Association of Convenience Store's (NACS) Trade Show in Las Vegas Oct 2-4, Booth #3075

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroCal Associates arranges loans exceeding $1 million and provides brokerage services for entrepreneurs launching, growing, or selling carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses and properties. Their team, including the CEO and COO/CMO, will be at Booth #3075 during the exhibition portion of the NACS Show from October 2-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Visit Booth #3075 to discuss gas station and c-store financing, expansion, and sales with the PetroCal team.

Over 23,500 convenience and fuel retailing professionals from across the globe gather annually for the NACS Show, a four-day conference covering industry trends, new products, and best practices. The 400,000 sq. ft. expo floor is segmented into six categories:

Fuel Equipment and Services

Food Equipment and Foodservice Programs

Candy/Snacks

Facility Development and Store Operations

Merchandise

Technology

"We're excited to reconnect with our industry peers at this phenomenal show," said Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates. "Whether it's someone looking to build their first gas station/c-store site or expanding to their fiftieth location, there's something for everyone at NACS."

NACS Show Exhibition Hours:

October 2, Sunday, 11:30 am - 5:30 pm (PDT)

October 3, Monday, 11:30 am - 5:30 pm (PDT)

October 4, Tuesday, 9:00 am - 1:30 pm (PDT)

About PetroCal Associates

PetroCal Associates is a boutique real estate financing and brokerage firm serving entrepreneurs seeking to launch, grow, and sell carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses. As commercial mortgage brokers, PetroCal arranges loans exceeding $1 million through their trusted national network of lenders to help entrepreneurs through the process of funding, acquiring, building, renovating, or refinancing. As real estate brokers and M&A advisors, PetroCal helps acquire, secure, lease, or sell a site or portfolio of carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses.

