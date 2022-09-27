2022 Innotech Forum - Maximising "Net Zero" IP Value in Taiwan

With intellectual property management strategies, Taiwan industries can participate in net zero emission movement

TAIPEI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan (IDB), Innotech Forum 2022, themed as " Maximising 'Net Zero' IP Value in Taiwan" is going to bring the global issues of carbon neutrality to the table and to discuss how to integrate the strategies of green tech intellectual property management and applications on October 14.

In the commitment of net zero emission together with the global partners, IDB will host Innotech Forum on the day 2 of Taiwan Innotech Expo 2022, sharing the insights of the global trends in carbon neutrality field and the utilization of the strategies of green tech intellectual property management. The core value of the forum is to accelerate the transformation of industries in Taiwan to embrace environmental sustainability and to become the pioneers in green technology development.

The Paris Agreement of the UN set a goal to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. To achieve this long-term temperature goal, countries aim to reach global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate neutral world by mid-century. Global technology giants, including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Walmart, Google, HP have offered their guidelines and promises to meet the commitment. As one of the crucial roles in the global supply chain of technology industries, Taiwan government has announced to join the net zero emission movement as well.

At the opening of the Innotech Forum 2022, Alex Y.M. Peng, executive vice president of Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will give a keynote speech about the global trends in net zero emission development and the case studies around the world. Next, the forum will have the senior executives from HP and Google in a panel discussion, sharing the practical strategies towards net zero emission from enterprises' point of view. As for the local large enterprises, the head representatives of Delta Electronics, China Steel, Intellectual Property Innovation Corporation and Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers Association, will join a panel discussion regarding the intellectual property management strategies of green tech solutions.

For more information and registration, please go to: https://edm.bnext.com.tw/2022innotechforum/en.html

