RizePoint & Ceres Certification Will Present at NAFS, Explaining How Digital Tools Reduce Risk Throughout the Supply Chain

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in food safety, quality management, and compliance, will present with Ceres Certification International, an accredited Certification Body that works with companies in all agricultural categories, at the upcoming North American Food Safety (NAFS) conference. The organizations will talk about the importance of reducing and managing risk through every step in the supply chain.

RizePoint will spotlight its recently launched Ignite™ Supplier Certification Management solution, which allows companies to gather, organize, and manage supplier documentation and information in a centralized location, track status and deadlines, ensure compliance, and reduce time-consuming administrative tasks. Ignite leverages the latest tech stacks in cloud computing to deliver better speed of service, security, and performance, with shortened development cycles.

The organizations will present together at NAFS, a conference focused on food safety, quality, and compliance, in Chicago, IL, from September 27-28, 2022.

"Ceres Certifications is successfully using Ignite to organize and manage numerous facilities and products, elevating supplier quality management, boosting transparency throughout the supply chain, and helping organizations become more resilient and sustainable. Using our digital solution, food businesses know unequivocally who provides each of their products, so if there's ever a food safety issue, such as a recall, they can quickly and accurately know if any of the recalled products were anywhere within their supply chain," said RizePoint President Kari Hensien.

"Ignite is a smart, affordable solution to keep supplier documentation up-to-date, track status, reduce risk, and ensure compliance. We've recently added new features, based on user feedback, to make it faster and easier for our clients to manage their supplier partnerships," Hensien continued. "We're disrupting traditional market software so small-to-mid-sized organizations can use our solution to stay compliant and competitive. And companies find Ignite to be fast, easy, accurate, and affordable."

"Poorly managed supplier certifications are a huge risk for every organization, and, unfortunately, are far too common. No matter whether you are an enterprise brand or SMB, manually managing supplier certifications is a big lift. We're proud to partner with RizePoint to help organizations of all sizes implement a supplier certification management system that makes work easier and protects brand reputation," explained Kari Neubauer, Lead Program Manager, Ceres Certification International.

In their presentation, the organizations' thought leaders will explain how Ignite is helping organizations:

See task and certification status for all suppliers or drilled down by supplier, location, and material.

Streamline processes to save time, and reduce redundancies, errors, and data entry for a more efficient, accurate experience.

Upload and organize an unlimited number of certifications, documents, and photos to easily access critical information in real-time.

Implement easily, so brands can be up and running in minutes, with no onboarding or training required.

Eliminate admin tasks for external users, as there's no onboarding/training for suppliers to learn your system, no resetting or managing passwords. This secure, email-based task system allows suppliers to quickly provide the required documentation.

About RizePoint

For 22+ years, RizePoint has offered quality management software solutions that help companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. Visit rizepoint.com.

