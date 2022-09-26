RevZilla Celebrates Grand Opening of its New Storefront in Newport Beach

The leading online powersports brand launches its latest brick-and-mortar experience with a three-day event

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevZilla , the largest digital platform for moto-enthusiasts worldwide, is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Southern California. This is RevZilla's first California retail location and the brand's fourth store nationwide. The new storefront has received an overwhelming "welcome" from the Newport Beach and Costa Mesa riding communities and RevZilla is throwing a grand opening MotoBash event on September 30 – October 2 to thank the community.

(PRNewswire)

"Southern California has always had a strong riding culture and we're honored to serve the community that's embraced us since our inception," said Stevan Popovich, Chief Business Development Officer, Comoto Family of Brands. "This new location gives RevZilla access to one of the largest retail markets in the U.S. and offers our customers yet another in-store experience where they can engage with the RevZilla brand firsthand, along with other local riders."

RevZilla will be hosting a grand opening event at the new store (1812 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, Calif., 92627) from Friday, September 30 – Sunday, October 2, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. PT each day. Throughout the weekend, the public is invited to celebrate the opening with several fun—and free—activities at the store, including:

Ari Henning and Jen Dunstan Meet RevZilla Media Hostsand

Yoshimura Racing R7 motorcycle that Ari Hemming raced in the MotoAmerica round at Laguna Seca this summer See thethatraced in the MotoAmerica round at Laguna Seca this summer

Enjoy live music, food and refreshments

Participate in moto-giveaways* throughout the weekend. Winners will receive a variety of items from gloves to helmets and much more

RevZilla is the leading online destination for all things motorcycling with the largest selection of helmets, apparel and accessories, and the most in-depth content catalog of riding education and entertainment. The RevZilla in-store experience is an extension of the beloved online brand, bringing the Gear Expert level of motorcycle apparel to help riders find the best solution for their needs.

The Newport Beach location will regularly host community events and feature a full line-up of motorcycle gear including helmets, men's and women's apparel, race suits, parts and more. The retailer has been the go-to brand for riders across the globe for more than a decade and is excited to bring a new brick-and-mortar location to the ever-growing Southern California rider community.

Members of the media, community members and residents are invited to join the grand opening festivities. For more information on RevZilla and the new store, please visit https://www.revzilla.com/newport-beach .

*Interested parties must register onsite and be present to win

About Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

