BCG Partners With Cambridge Judge Business School and Columbia Climate School

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today announced new partnerships with Cambridge Judge Business School and Columbia Climate School. Intensive courses at these elite institutions will be part of the company's efforts to provide its 25,000 staff members with the latest in climate science and solutions. BCG works with many of the world's largest companies, agencies, and governments as they transition to a climate-friendly net-zero-emissions economy.

Curricula at Cambridge Judge Business School and Columbia Climate School were developed for BCG's most dedicated climate and sustainability consultants. Weeklong intensive courses at each university complemented by virtual training will comprise multiple disciplines ranging from climate science to materials engineering and conservation. To reduce the CO 2 footprint of its training and development programs, BCG intends to introduce an Asian university in 2023 and is building up further regional opportunities.

"Cambridge and Columbia universities can offer us the best scientific understanding of the climate crisis, the regulations, and technologies to address it," says Hubertus Meinecke, global leader for Climate and Sustainability at BCG. "Combining that with BCG's ability to translate insight into action, I believe we have a real chance to help our clients—and the world—win the race to net zero."

"This program is a two-way partnership," says Radley Horton, Lamont Research Professor at Columbia Climate School's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. "We are bringing cutting-edge climate research and the latest insights from the field, and BCG brings its expertise across sectors and practical realities to create a learning experience geared towards solutions that are actionable now."

Christopher Marquis, who holds the Sinyi Chaired Professorship at the Judge Business School at Cambridge University, adds, "The Climate & Sustainability program we offer combines the best of Cambridge and BCG. The curriculum draws on the leadership, change, and strategy expertise of the Cambridge Judge Business School and world-leading Cambridge scholars in climate science and other fields. We deliver the deep interdisciplinary experience needed to meet our day's fundamental climate and sustainability challenges."

BCG also has its own internal Climate & Sustainability Academy, which provides 100 hours of internal upskilling opportunities created and facilitated by its sustainability experts and external climate thought leaders. Elements of this program will soon be open to the company's clients.

BCG has an ambitious Climate and Sustainability agenda. The firm will support the COP27 Presidency of Egypt as the exclusive consulting partner, currently acts as the chief advisor to the WEF Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, and has embarked on numerous projects with WBCSD, WWF, SBTi, CDP, and other leading organizations to set the standards for a climate-friendly net-zero-emissions economy.

