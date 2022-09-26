93% of Americans Plan to Celebrate the 2022 Halloween Season

Sales of chocolate and candy projected to increase 5%, according to NCA

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spooky, ooky, creepy and crawly? It must be Halloween – and this year, 93% of Americans intend to celebrate in a big way with plans to enjoy their favorite chocolate and candy treats, according to a recent survey from the National Confectioners Association. Whether consumers are enjoying new and innovative offerings or classic candy corn, confectionery is an iconic part of the season's celebrations.

"The past few years have proven that the confectionery industry is resilient, and Americans remain enthusiastic about enjoying their favorite treats during seasonal celebrations like Halloween with friends and family," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. "Chocolate and candy play a special role during the Halloween season in communities across the country – and this Halloween promises to be especially impressive as chocolate and candy companies bring consumers classic, innovative and great-tasting products that enhance the season."

NCA is projecting a 5% increase in chocolate and candy sales for the 2022 Halloween season, as consumers nationwide go bigger and bolder in their celebrations – with some starting earlier than in previous years.

This Halloween season is even sweeter because America's chocolate and candy companies delivered on their commitment to help consumers manage their sugar intake by providing more transparency, choice and portion guidance options. 85% of chocolate and candy sold today comes in packaging that contains 200 calories or less per pack. That number includes individually wrapped products or multipacks that contain smaller packages inside – the perfect size for the 97% of Americans who say they welcome trick-or-treaters with chocolate and candy.

To help Americans navigate the Halloween season while enjoying their favorite treats, NCA has a robust set of resources available at AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween, where consumers can find tricks for treating in 2022, including safety tips, history lessons and fun facts about the season.

Survey Methodology: The national online survey was conducted by 210 Analytics on behalf of the National Confectioners Association. The research was fielded January 17-31, 2022, among a sample of 1,573 U.S. adults (between the ages of 18 and 75). The margin of error associated with the survey is +/- 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.

