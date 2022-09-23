"KKN DI DESA PENARI (CURSE OF THE DANCING VILLAGE)", INDONESIA'S BIGGEST FILM IN HISTORY, IS COMING TO AMERICA

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of "KKN Di Desa Penari (Curse of The Dancing Village)", MD Pictures has set a new box office record across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei as the highest grossing Indonesian film in history, and in only the first 25 days of its theatrical release.

The movie tells the mystical and terrifying true story of a group of college students that encounter unexplained spirits that have cursed a remote village deep within the Javanese jungles. During its opening month, the movie has broken every box office record for an Indonesian film, but also has easily surpassed local ticket sales for "Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". And now, with over 9.2 million ticket sales and US$25M in gross receipts in Indonesia alone, "KKN Di Desa Penari" has just overtaken "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" #2 spot, just behind the country's #1 film "Avengers: Endgame".

"This is an exciting time for Indonesian storytelling on an international scale", remarked Manoj Punjabi, Producer and CEO of MD Pictures, "Indonesian horror, with its unique roots in authentic mystical folklore, has become a viral sensation with fans in every corner of the world."

The movie's exclusive US engagement is set to premiere on September 23rd, 2022, at Regal Cinema Edwards Ontario Palace, Ontario California and Regal Cinema UA Midway, Forest Hills, New York.

"KKN Di Desa Penari" is the latest in a long string of Indonesian hits produced by MD Pictures, Indonesia's largest and most successful film studio. From sweeping biopics like "Habibie & Ainun", to romantic dramas such as "Layangan Putus" and "Cinta Fitri" to terrifying horror film franchises including "Danur: I Can See Ghosts" and "Ivanna", MD Pictures has set the bar for engaging Indonesian entertainment in theaters, on TV, and streaming online.

About the Producer

An influential personality in the forefront of Indonesian cinema, Manoj Punjabi (born December 7th, 1972) is Indonesia's most commercially successful film and television producer as well as the founder and CEO of MD Pictures, Indonesia's largest film company. PT MD Pictures TBK is the first and only entertainment production company listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. Manoj Punjabi has produced a total of 168 movies, and 6 of the top 20 of Indonesia's highest grossing box-office films. He is also responsible for the popularization of an entire movie genre (horror) in Indonesia.

About PT MD Pictures Tbk

MD Pictures is one of the largest media company in Indonesia and the only national film company listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX:FILM). With an integrated system and state-of-the-art facilities that cover the entire production chain, MD Pictures is always ready to entertain, educate, and inspire audiences, and to continue to be a pioneer in the Indonesian media industry through innovation and collaboration to produce high-quality entertainment.

About "KKN DI DESA PENARI"

A terrifying true story revealed by Simpleman

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTwJS7HXBco

Six college students traveled to a remote village to fulfil their duty in Community Service Program (CSP). Nur, Widya, Ayu, Bima, Anton, and Wahyu had never thought that the village that they visited is a home to an entity crippling under the shadow. Prabu, the village head, had warned them not to cross the forbidden gate built in the middle of the forest. The mystical gate might hold the key to the awaiting mystery in the form of a traditional dancer, who soon starts to haunt the group.

Each one of them started to witness the strange occurrences. Their CSP had slowly turned into a mess, as it seems that the entity took disliking to the group. It all confirmed as Nur found out that one of them hadn't abide to the village most important rule. The terror turns spiraling worse, up to the point where the group asks for the help of the local cleric, Mbah Buyut. Though it all happened bit too late; and now they're on the verge of ending their days, trapped in the cursed village.

US Release Date: September 23rd, 2022

Genre: Horror

Producer: Manoj Punjabi

Director: Awi Suryadi

Writer: Lele Laila & Gerald Mamahit

Production: MD Pictures, Pic House Films

Cast: Tissa Biani, Adinda Thomas, Achmad Megantara, Aghniny Haque, Calvin Jeremy, M Fajar Nugra, Kiki Narendra, Aulia Sarah, Aty Cancer, Diding Boneng, Dewi Sri, Andri Mashadi Trinugraha, Abah Dakar, Satria Lintang Daru, Posman Tobing, Like Suyanto.

