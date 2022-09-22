Sun Nuclear Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Key Information Security Certification Extends to SunCHECK® Platform for Quality Management in Radiation Therapy

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). The certification confirms Sun Nuclear has met the highest possible international standards for managing sensitive organizational and customer information across its facilities in the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands. Certification also extends to the design, development, and Cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment of the SunCHECK® Platform – a single-database, single-interface solution for automated Patient and Machine Quality Assurance (QA) in Radiation Therapy.

Sun Nuclear is a Mirion Medical company providing complete Quality Management solutions to Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Sun Nuclear Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Sun Nuclear is one of only a few companies in the Radiation Oncology field to achieve the rigorous ISO 27001:2013 certification, and the sole certified company focused exclusively on QA. With certification for the SunCHECK Platform and its SaaS implementation option, new users can be assured of software reliability and security. Furthermore, optimal redundancy via Cloud provider Amazon Web Services brings reassurance to hospital and cancer center IT departments.

"Sun Nuclear and Mirion are equally committed to information security at every level, and to ensuring customer data – including protected health information (PHI) – is properly controlled," says Thomas Logan, CEO of Mirion Technologies and acting Mirion Medical President. "Sun Nuclear's achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard is a clear testament to this commitment."

Added Wayne Sanford, Chief Information Officer of Mirion Technologies: "We know hospital and cancer centers globally are under extreme pressure to maintain cybersecurity and ensure operational continuity. With the SaaS option for the SunCHECK Platform, now bolstered by ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, we're able to deliver the most robust and secure Quality Management solution possible."

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS. It also includes requirements for assessment and treatment of information security risks. First published in 2005 by ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission), the standard was updated in 2013 and reaffirmed in 2019. Sun Nuclear's certification was issued by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear and CIRS are part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR). We provide innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com and cirsinc.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Jerry Estes

ir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:

Kevin O'Malley

komalley@mirion.com

Sun Nuclear and SunCHECK are registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Amazon Web Services, and the "Powered by AWS" logo, are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sun Nuclear Corporation