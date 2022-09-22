Service Experts Announces September Give Back with Make-A-Wish

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Tune Up Day on September 25th, Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning LLC ("Service Experts") has launched a September campaign that gives back to the internationally known non-profit, Make-A-Wish®. For every tune-up any Service Experts center performs in the month of September, they will be making a $5 contribution to Make-A-Wish® of up to $20,000 to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This campaign is a continuation of a successful 6 year partnership between Service Experts and Make-A-Wish®. Through efforts similar to this September campaign, Service Experts has raised more than $1,000,000 for Make-A-Wish® and helped grant over 100 wishes. Service Experts CEO, Rob Comstock says the company "takes great pride in serving our communities. And as a long-time Make-A-Wish supporter, we've seen first-hand how wishes can bring hope to children with critical illnesses. That's why we'll continue to support Make-A-Wish in their mission and hope that you'll join us."

Every 20 minutes, approximately 27,000 children are diagnosed with a critical illness. A wish experience can be a game-changer for these children, impacting not only the wish kids, but also their families, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. A wish renews hope, uplifts spirits and encourages the belief in the impossible, giving kids the strength to fight against—and even overcome—a critical illness. A wish unites neighbors, friends and entire communities in life-changing experiences. When a wish comes true, it creates strength, hope and transformation for everyone involved.

"For six years, Service Experts has provided customers with a simple and functional way to make a powerful impact on the lives of children with critical illnesses and their families," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We know that wishes can lead to improved medical outcomes and better chances of survival, but as important as wishes are, they wouldn't be possible without supporters like Service Experts."

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 states in the U.S.. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 85 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

