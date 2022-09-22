SANITAS SKINCARE CRACKS THE COLLAGEN CODE WITH ITS NEW VEGAN, MICRO-COLLAGEN™ COLLECTION

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Sanitas, the pioneer and leader of biointelligent skincare, has formulated and launched its new vegan, micro-collagen™ products. Featuring Collagen + Elastin Recovery Mask and Collagen + Elastin Recovery Serum, this new collection cracks the collagen code and actually delivers collagen into the skin where it can create real, rapid and sustained skin change. They did so by blending their new micro-collagen ingredient technology with complementary proven ingredients the skin understands. Their new formulations contain two forms of vegan collagen, vegan elastin, eight different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid and a unique colloidal gold delivery system bonded to vitamin C and peptides, marking a major advancement in the future of skincare.

"Because we have our own lab, we test hundreds of ingredients each year. Until now, we've never featured collagen in our products because the molecular weight was too large to penetrate the skin effectively. Not only that, all of the available forms were either bovine or marine derived, which doesn't align with our values," says Lisa Crary, Owner and CEO. "But last year, our R and D team discovered breakthrough forms of vegan collagen + elastin with a molecular weight that's 20 times smaller than forms traditionally available to us as manufacturers. These new ingredients actually penetrate the skin to help preserve and rebuild collagen. We quickly realized that this new technology is in a category all its own and decided now was the time to create some powerful new products."

Collagen + Elastin Recovery Serum

Made to be used on the face, neck and chest, Collagen + Elastin Recovery Serum blends vegan collagen and elastin with skin transforming ingredients that literally become one with the skin. This age-arrester doesn't just reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – it reduces their depth AND length and helps prevent the emergence of new ones. Gently exfoliative, it minimizes the appearance of pores and brightens dark spots, giving that much sought after glowy "glass skin." It also addresses laxity issues to firm and tighten sagging skin and helps neutralize oxidative stress caused by free radical damage – because less damage equals healthier skin. You'll see immediate results after your first use but it doesn't stop there: over time your skin will continue to improve with each application.

Dermatologist approved

Clinically tested for proven results

Safe for sensitive skin

Collagen + Elastin Recovery Mask

It's an intensive overnight mask that combines the powerful properties of vegan, micro-collagen and elastin with a whole host of skin mimicking ingredients to reset your skin overnight. This "do it all" gel mask works by turning on collagen while you're sleeping, encouraging your skin to produce more. Lightweight yet nourishing, it triggers self hydration to deeply infuse moisture and bring new life to dry skin. It simultaneously strengthens a weakened skin surface to limit skin redness while lifting and firming sagging skin. Wrinkles are flash filled and with just one use, you'll wake up to smoother, dewier and bouncier skin. Used over time, your skin will continue to improve and develop more resistance to the signs of aging.

Used together, clinical studies show:

Up to 49% improvement in texture

Up to 72% improvement in crow's feet

Up to 27% reduction in visible spots

Up to 30% decrease in visible pores

Up to 24% improvement in redness

Both products are available to purchase online at Sanitas-Skincare.com , with the Collagen + Elastin Recovery Mask retailing for $70.00 and the Collagen + Elastin Recovery Serum retailing for $120.00. They are also offering a mask + serum duo, retailing for $182.00.

For more information on Sanitas, please visit Sanitas-Skincare.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @Sanitas Skincare .

About Sanitas Skincare

Sanitas Skincare is an independently owned, respected authority in the world of skincare. They set the standard for excellence with their eco-conscious team of clean beauty experts that researches, develops, formulates, and packages all their own products from start to finish. Known for formulating and manufacturing innovative, clean, results driven products that complement the skin's ability to self-repair, the Boulder, Colorado based company has decades of science-backed research, award-winning formulas, and bio-intelligent ingredients that generate rapid and long-term results. The brand brings forward-thinking innovation and unprecedented performance to clinical skincare through conscious environmental practices, uncompromised quality control and an overarching mission to insure the highest standards in all they do.

