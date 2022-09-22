Michael Michaud, General Manager of WinnaVegas Casino Resort, "The new module in the QCI Platform, QCI Subscribe, lets me build my own reports and then schedule when I want them to appear in my inbox."

Michael Michaud, General Manager of WinnaVegas Casino Resort, "The new module in the QCI Platform, QCI Subscribe, lets me build my own reports and then schedule when I want them to appear in my inbox."

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced the release of version 5.1. The new release of the QCI Platform will incorporate a new module, QCI Subscribe. With QCI Subscribe, operators can build their own customer reports and then schedule the timing and frequency of their delivery.

QCI Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to begin using the new QCI Subscribe module. Being given the ability to send customizable emails to our hosts and have the results tracked within the QCI tool will greatly increase the efficiency of our host team. We are looking forward to using this and all of the other great features that are planned for the 5.1 release," said Michael Michaud, General Manager of WinnaVegas Casino Resort.

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, stated "We have listened to the feedback from the QCI Community and developed QCI Subscribe as a result. QCI Subscribe provides a much-needed automation and management tool allowing operators to build a virtually unlimited number of reports and have them delivered to their inbox at their desired cadence."

ABOUT WinnaVegas Casino Resort

WinnaVegas Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and is currently in its 28thyear of operation. Opening originally as a bingo parlor in April 1992, WinnaVegas has grown over the years to become the largest gaming floor in the area. Total gaming space is 54,353 square feet and the casino has over 750 slot machines, 10 casino table games and Siouxland's only bingo hall. The resort features first-class 78-room hotel, indoor pool, arcade room, world-class indoor golf simulator, multiple dining options, a spacious event center and multiple meeting rooms. www.WinnaVegas.com

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 75 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

