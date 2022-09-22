Citi Selects Covr to Simplify Life Insurance Process for U.S. Consumer Wealth Management Business

Covr's digital platform improves the advisor experience and purchase journey for clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr Financial Technologies (Covr) is collaborating with Citi to help its U.S. financial advisors and clients more effectively integrate life insurance and long-term care coverage into their financial plans. By utilizing Covr's platform, Citi's advisors and clients can access top insurance carriers on a simplified basis.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to team up with a large, global financial institution like Citi," said Michael Kalen, Covr CEO. "Our insurance platform is easily accessible for Citi's team of advisors to use when offering protection products to their clients, and our team of insurance experts provides support throughout the process. Our goal at Covr is to ensure that everyone has easy access to the insurance solutions they need, and this a huge step in working toward that goal."

"Covr was able to work with Citi to integrate its complex requirements into one easy-to-use digital insurance platform," said Ron Alexander, Covr President and Head of Innovation. "Making the complicated simple is what we do every day, and the ability to collaborate with a leading firm like Citi allowed us to take our technology to an even broader audience. This further positions Covr as a leading provider of digital insurance technology and services to financial institutions."

Looking ahead, Citi is exploring ways to expand the offering to additional channels in the future.

About Covr Financial Technologies

Covr partners with financial brands to provide life insurance solutions to their customers in an efficient, easy way that streamlines the process of selling and buying policies. Covr offers a choice of trusted life insurance products from leading insurance carriers, an easy way to compare rates, and the ability to purchase policies within minutes. Through its digital insurance solutions, Covr helps financial institutions deliver a great experience under the brand their customers already trust. Covr currently serves over 30,000 financial advisors and over 40 million customers across over 30 financial institutions. More information is available at www.covrtech.com, or follow Covr at @covrtech and on LinkedIn.

