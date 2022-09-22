Bloomberg Law In-House Forum to Explore Best Practices for Managing Data and Privacy

September 29 Event Features Fireside Discussions with Lynn Haaland, Chief Compliance, Ethics & Privacy Officer, and Deputy General Counsel, Zoom Video Communications, and Flora Garcia, Former Global Privacy and Data Protection Office Leader, Wayfair

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that its annual In-House Forum will be a hybrid event, held in-person and virtually on Thursday, September 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The CLE-eligible event will focus on the processes and policies involved in managing data and customer privacy. Registration for the virtual event, The Higher Bar for Managing Data & Privacy: What Does "Good" Look Like Now?, is available at http://onb-law.com/2EfZ50KQcfg.

The forum kicks off with a fireside chat with Lynn Haaland, Chief Compliance, Ethics & Privacy Officer, and Deputy General Counsel, Zoom Video Communications, who will discuss her earliest days with Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic, as well as her thoughts on current privacy issues and regulations. This will be followed by a panel discussion focusing on the role of the board of directors in overseeing data management and privacy, featuring expert guidance about how to successfully implement robust policies, empower key leaders, avoid data management liabilities, and fold privacy into messaging and brand in a positive way that drives business forward.

The second panel discussion of the day focuses on the implementation of privacy and data security policies approved by the board. Panelists will share success stories, how to deal with conflicting requirements and other compliance issues, and how to explain privacy and cyber risks to your board. The event concludes with a fireside chat with Flora Garcia, Former Global Privacy and Data Protection Office Leader, Wayfair, who will talk about what good privacy management looks like based her experience at a large online retailer.

"Cybersecurity and privacy are matters that impact a business's market standing and reputation, and which require a company's legal staff to remain fully engaged," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "The practitioners we've brought together for this year's In-House Forum will provide insight into success stories and practical solutions, so that senior corporate leaders may understand how they stack up and how they can raise the bar in their own organizations."

Additional speakers include:

Jason Albert , Global Chief Privacy Officer, ADP

Kristie Chon Flynn , Senior Director, Privacy Engineering and Data Governance, Google

Jana Landon , Chief Privacy Officer, Lincoln Financial Group

Serena Palumbo , Data Protection Officer for the Americas, ING Financial Holdings

Richard Cohen , Chief Privacy Officer and Associate General Counsel, Foot Locker

Assaf Keren , Chief Information Security Officer & VP, Enterprise Cyber Security, Paypal

Jessica B. Lee , Partner, Chair, Privacy, Security & Data Innovations, Loeb & Loeb

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

