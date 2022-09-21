SVPGlobal Adds Senior Team Members to Strengthen Investor Relations Efforts

Names Greg Lawton Co-Head of Investor Relations, Seth Healy as Managing Director, Liz Bruce as Head of Communications and Brand and Tom Tull as Senior Advisor

Announces Plans to Open Office in Los Angeles

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "SVPGlobal"), a global investment firm focused on private credit opportunities with approximately $17 billion of assets under management, today announced several senior appointments to its North American Investor Relations team, including Greg Lawton as Co-Head of Investor Relations, Seth Healy as Managing Director and Liz Bruce as Head of Communications and Brand. SVPGlobal also named Tom Tull as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Lawton, Mr. Healy and Ms. Bruce will serve on SVPGlobal's Management Council. In addition, the firm announced plans to open a new office in Los Angeles to better serve clients and source investment opportunities on the West Coast.

Greg Lawton will lead the Investor Relations team in the U.S. and focus on deepening the firm's engagement with investors across North America. Mr. Lawton has over 17 years of experience working with institutional investors globally. He joins SVPGlobal from Crescent Capital Group, where he was the Co-Head of Investor Relations, leading capital development and fundraising activities as well as managing strategic relationships with institutional investors. Previously, Mr. Lawton spent several years at Wells Fargo Bank in various banking roles, including in the capital markets and asset management businesses. Mr. Lawton will be based in the firm's Los Angeles office.

Seth Healy will lead the firm's engagement with investment consultants across North America. Mr. Healy has over 20 years of experience at several leading financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Crescent Capital Group and Lord Abbett & Co. In his most recent role at Crescent Capital Group, Mr. Healy led capital development and fundraising across investment consultants and plan sponsors. Mr. Healy will be based in Greenwich.

Liz Bruce will focus on engaging SVPGlobal's key stakeholders and developing and promoting the brand globally. Ms. Bruce has worked with leading asset management firms and financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs where she was the Global Chief of Staff for Corporate Communications during the Global Financial Crisis. Ms. Bruce was most recently a Senior Managing Director at the advisory firm Teneo and the Head of Communications at Greycroft, a venture capital firm.

Tom Tull has over 40 years of investment experience in both private and public capital markets and will join the firm's Advisory Council. As a Senior Advisor, Mr. Tull will work closely with SVPGlobal's Investor Relations team on increasing the firm's connectivity and brand with U.S. based institutional investors and consultants. Mr. Tull was most recently the Chief Investment Officer at the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS) where he managed a $36 billion public pension plan. Prior to joining Texas ERS, Mr. Tull was the Founding Partner of Gulfstream Global Investors, an international equity management firm.

"We are delighted that Greg, Seth, Liz and Tom have joined SVPGlobal. Their experience and relationships reflect our commitment to maintaining a best-in-class Investor Relations function to serve our clients and develop new relationships globally," said Victor Khosla, Founder and CIO of SVPGlobal. "It is an exciting time for SVPGlobal, as we look to open a new office in Los Angeles and continue to attract top talent to support our evolution and growth into a top global private credit firm."

SVPGlobal plans to open its Los Angeles office in October 2022.

SVPGlobal is a global investment firm that focuses on event-driven, special situations, private equity and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in complex situations. Today SVPGlobal manages approximately $17 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested nearly $43 billion of capital, including approximately $17 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 160 employees, including approximately 70 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.SVPGlobal.com.

