OPENX ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS ON COMMERCIAL TEAM FOCUSED ON ACCELERATING GLOBAL BRAND AND AGENCY PARTNERSHIPS

Matt Sattel named SVP of buyer development overseeing US and EMEA; Sandra Fawaz elevated to VP of activation

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., a leading global omnichannel advertising exchange, today announced two organizational changes designed to accelerate its effort to grow brand and agency partnerships. Industry veteran Matt Sattel, who joined OpenX earlier this year as vice president of sales and partnerships, has been promoted to senior vice president of buyer development. In this role, Sattel will lead the company's buyer development teams across the United States and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and is responsible for building partnerships with brands, agencies, and advertising agency holding companies.

Matt Sattel, SVP of Buyer Development and Sandra Fawaz, VP of Activation (PRNewswire)

OpenX announces two organizational changes designed to accelerate its effort to grow brand and agency partnerships.

Sattel joined OpenX after spending nearly four years at one of the company's programmatic media partners, MiQ, where he rose from director of sales, to SVP, head of inhousing. He led a team focused on helping Fortune 100 brands move their programmatic business in-house through trading and ad tech expertise. Prior to MiQ, Matt held senior posts at Samba TV, Speakr and xAd, Inc., becoming a well-known industry thought leader on critical issues such as inhousing and the evolution of programmatic buying.

Sandra Fawaz steps into the role of vice president of activation, focusing on building the client partnership team and scaling the account management organization. Fawaz was director of client partnerships at OpenX and prior to that role spent almost eight years at digital marketing agency Goodway Group, where she was instrumental in many key client relationships.

"Matt is well-recognized as an industry leader for his background in building strategic partnerships and his deep knowledge of the programmatic landscape. His experience working closely with buyers enables us to identify and align with their objectives to accelerate our partnerships," said John Gentry, chief executive officer of OpenX. "His leadership on the buy-side of the business has been exceptional and he has built a great team and accelerated our engagement with the largest brands and agencies in the world."

"OpenX is in the midst of an exciting evolution and I am thrilled to be a part of this team as we expand OpenX's unique offerings for buyers across data and identity, supply-side targeting, retail media partnerships and our market leading position in sustainability," said Sattel. "Beyond our product offerings, we are focused on delivering the highest level of service for our partners. Sandra joined us with years of experience driving value for major brands and agencies in programmatic and I know she will continue that success in her new role at OpenX."

About OpenX

OpenX is a pioneering leader in advertising technology, helping create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and is on a path to becoming one of the first companies in the world to achieve Net-Zero status.

(PRNewsfoto/OpenX Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OpenX Technologies, Inc.