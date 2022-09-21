NexPhase Capital-Backed KnowFully Learning Group Acquires EMT & Fire Training Inc.

Emergency Medical Services Training Company Expands KnowFully's Portfolio of Healthcare Professional Education Brands

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowFully Learning Group ("KnowFully" or the "Company"), a NexPhase Capital-backed company and a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and digital learning solutions to the healthcare, accounting and finance sectors, today announced the acquisition of EMT & Fire Training Inc. , a leading national provider of high-quality emergency medical services and firefighting educational programs.

KnowFully Learning Group announced the acquisition of EMT & Fire Training, Inc., a leading national provider of high-quality emergency medical services and firefighting educational programs. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2009, EMT & Fire Training specializes in pre-hospital training for emergency medical professionals. It offers EMT and Advanced EMT certification courses, as well as continued educational opportunities with recertification and refresher courses for EMRs, EMTs, AEMTs, and paramedics. EMT & Fire Training offers a combination of online and in-person instruction with a content library of more than 100 courses. EMT & Fire Training is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE), the recognized accrediting body for EMS continuing education.

"We started EMT & Fire Training with a commitment to excellence, accessibility, and affordability and we continue to focus on providing the support that our customers need," said Travis Holycross, EMT & Fire Training Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to join KnowFully's growing family of professional education companies and to expand the reach of the quality content, top-notch training and seamless delivery of services for our students."

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of EMT & Fire Training, further expanding KnowFully's presence in the pre-hospital market," said Eric Cantor, KnowFully Chief Executive Officer. "The Company is helping to launch and maintain the careers of those dedicated to serving others and focused on saving lives. With deep industry knowledge, commitment to customer support and entrepreneurial culture, EMT & Fire Training is a great fit for KnowFully."

EMT & Fire Training joins KnowFully's growing portfolio of healthcare education brands, including IA MED , acquired in late 2021, which was KnowFully's initial foray into the emergency services sector. Best known for its Flight Medical Provider Course, IA MED offers a range of digital and in-person courses that focus on learner flexibility and dynamic instructional design methods.

"EMT & Fire Training, together with IA MED, positions KnowFully as a leading provider of quality training for emergency medical professionals – both in flight and on the ground – seeking to gain and maintain a variety of certifications," said Amy Burmeister, Knowfully Executive Vice President, Healthcare Education Direct. "Both brands are committed to delivering best-in-class instruction in a flexible and accessible way and supporting learners' continued success in the field, which aligns perfectly with our overall healthcare education mission."

EMT & Fire Training, an approved EMS education program with the State of Idaho EMS Bureau, offers EMT and AEMT certification training and hosts National Registry of EMTs psychomotor exams, as well as recertification for EMR, EMT, AEMT, and paramedics. The company's EMT and AEMT certifications are also accepted for National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) certification. A full listing of course offerings can be found here .

Since 2019, KnowFully has added nine healthcare businesses, including the acquisitions of Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates earlier this year.

Learn more about how KnowFully Learning Group delivers high-impact education that launches careers, helps professionals thrive, and empowers people and enterprises to perform at their peak at www.KnowFully.com.

About KnowFully

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit www.KnowFully.com.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital ("NPC") is a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NPC team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's partners have invested together for over a decade. The firm has completed over 90 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $ million and $150 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

KnowFully Learning Group (PRNewsfoto/KnowFully Learning Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KnowFully Learning Group