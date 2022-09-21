NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY FOUNDATION AND CHICAGO AUTO SHOW INVITE MIDWEST TEENS TO HELP EMPOWER PASSENGERS TO SPEAK UP WHEN IN VEHICLE BEING DRIVEN UNSAFELY

NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY FOUNDATION AND CHICAGO AUTO SHOW INVITE MIDWEST TEENS TO HELP EMPOWER PASSENGERS TO SPEAK UP WHEN IN VEHICLE BEING DRIVEN UNSAFELY

Passengers, who comprise 62 percent of all traffic fatalities, can help prevent crashes by speaking up

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens from Chicagoland and throughout Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa are invited to help get the word out to empower passengers to speak up when in a vehicle being driven dangerously.

The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) and the Chicago Auto Show are hosting the 8th annual Drive Safe Chicago PSA Contest. Teens can enter by sending a script or written description of a 30-second television public service announcement that encourages passengers to speak up for safety. Entries must be received by mail or email by Dec. 19, 2022. All contest entrants will receive two complimentary tickets, subject to possible Covid restrictions, to attend the Chicago Auto Show, courtesy of Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the new-car dealer association for the Chicagoland area and producers of the Chicago Auto Show, which will be held Feb. 11-20, 2023 at McCormick Place.

Three student finalists will be selected to work with an Emmy Award-winning director to transform their ideas into finished TV public service announcements. The public will then be invited to cast votes via the Chicago Auto Show Facebook page to select the winner, who will receive a $2,000 prize. The winning spot will debut at the Chicago Auto Show, Covid-permitting, and will air on the nationally-syndicated TV show "Teen Kids News" on more than 160 TV stations nationwide. The first runner-up will receive $1,500 and the second runner-up gets $500. The teachers or school advisors of the winner and runners-up will each receive a $100 gift card.

The National Road Safety Foundation has been leading an ongoing nationwide campaign to encourage passengers to speak up when in a vehicle being driven recklessly, whether the driver is impaired, drowsy, distracted or driving aggressively. A comprehensive website, at www.nationalpassengersafety.org, has been created that contains background information and suggestions for how passengers can interact with a dangerous driver.

"Passengers need to feel it's ok to speak up when they're in a vehicle or about to get in a vehicle and they see reckless behavior," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safe driving. "That's the message we want teens to help us communicate through the Drive Safe Chicago PSA Contest."

"Today's cars are safer than ever, with technological advances that are proven to help avoid crashes," said CATA Chairman Kevin Keefe. "But passengers can, and should, play a key role in promoting safe driving by speaking up when they are in a vehicle with a driver who is acting irresponsibly. Speaking up can save lives and prevent tragedies on the road."

Information about the Drive Safe Chicago Contest, including contest rules and entry form, can be found at www.nrsf.org/contests/drive-safe-chicago.

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF programs deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with key youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20, 2023, at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

Contact:

David Reich

914 325-9997

david@nrsf.org

View original content:

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation