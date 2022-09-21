LAMBERT RECOGNIZED AS 2023 AGENCY ELITE TOP 100 BY PRNEWS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated marketing communications firm, today announced it was named to the Agency Elite Top 100 list by PRNEWS. This coveted list spotlights the nation's most innovative public relations and communications firms based on their exceptional client work, core capabilities, and industry thought leadership.

"This year we've placed an equal focus on cultivating a culture where top talent wants to work, stay, and grow while also expanding our service capabilities to elevate our clients and the work they do every day," said CEO Michelle Olson, APR. "Our people and their expertise are what drive the business and client success and push the industry in many ways. We are honored to be recognized for doing what we love."

With 24 years of continuous growth and innovation, Lambert posted 22% revenue growth in 2021 despite the tumultuous marketplace, thanks to its multi-channel strategy spanning M&A, service innovation, organic growth and talent acquisition. In addition, the Lambert Family of Companies model creates a network effect—cross-selling, cross-platform recruiting and utilization—to drive growth and differentiation.

Over the years, Lambert's capabilities have evolved beyond earned media to cover shared, paid and owned content platforms. The creation of its Marketing Services division this year is a natural progression leveraging the market research capabilities added to the firm's repertoire from The Vandiver Group acquisition in 2021. The firm also launched an NFT (non-fungible token) consulting service to support Lambert clients and its TiiCKER platform, an application that engages, verifies and rewards retail investors.

Lambert has committed significant resources towards diversity, equity, inclusion and allyship (DEI&A) and hired its first dedicated DEI&A leader, one of only a handful of U.S. agencies with a full-time DEI professional.

"Working together. Solving problems. Making it happen. That's been our mantra since day one when I founded the agency in my basement nearly 25 years ago," said Chairman Jeff Lambert. "We constantly push the status quo with tenacious energy, leading the pack when it comes to the future state of PR, IR, and marketing communications to hit client goals and exceed expectations."

Founded in 1998, Lambert invented the PR and IR integrated agency model with over 20 years of continuous growth attributed to the firm's laser focus on strategic communications and bottom-line results in the achievement of client goals. The award-winning national agency is a top-40 PR and top-15 IR firm with top-5 specialties in automotive and mobility, education and M&A/private equity, alongside robust practice areas in consumer brands, healthcare and biotech, and tourism and hospitality. The firm's reach spans six major talent hubs, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, New York, St. Louis, Houston and Phoenix. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a shareholder loyalty, marketing, and perks platform, and an equity partner in minority-owned independent marketing agency 9th Wonder. Lambert's Founder and Chairman Jeff Lambert is the global board chair of PROI Worldwide, the world's largest and most diverse partnership of PR firms, and named 2021 Ally of the Year, the top diversity award in public relations issued by Diversity Action Alliance.

