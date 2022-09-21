Corelight Announces Winners of Second Annual Apex Awards

Awards recognize unique Corelight customer use cases and alliance partnerships and honor significant contributions to the Zeek open source community

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, the leader in open network detection and response (NDR), today announced the winners of its second annual Apex Awards. Designed to identify, acknowledge and honor unique customer use cases and contributions to the Zeek® community, the Corelight Apex Awards recognize organizations that have prioritized network evidence in helping to root out threats.

Corelight, the leading provider of the most powerful network traffic analysis (NTA) solutions for cybersecurity (PRNewsfoto/Corelight) (PRNewswire)

Winners have been selected across six categories, including two new categories for alliance partners of the year, as well as a "Best Contribution to the Zeek Community" category designed to recognize an individual who has contributed to furthering Zeek knowledge and adoption in the open source community.

"The Corelight Apex Awards were designed to recognize leaders in their respective industries who use innovative evidence-based cybersecurity approaches to detect and respond to threats quickly," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "We are grateful for the strong collaboration we have with all of our customers, and are especially pleased to honor this year's award recipients. Their insights and feedback make both our community and our offerings stronger."

Corelight is pleased to announce the 2022 Corelight Apex Awards winners:

Best Commercial Enterprise Use Case:

Best Early Adopter

Alliance Partner of the Year - Innovation

Alliance Partner of the Year - Integration

Best Polaris Project Partner:

Best Contribution to the Zeek Community:

"Evidence-based security requires innovation and delivery across a range of analytics options to best serve defenders' needs. As a result, it was important to us that we recognize our most innovative strategic alliance partners in this year's Apex Awards program," said Dye. "Our relationships with both CrowdStrike and Microsoft provide value to customers and prospects of each company. Together, we are ensuring that data-first threat hunters have access to the comprehensive and correlated evidence they need to investigate incidents faster and disrupt future attacks, both on premises and in the cloud. We are thrilled to work alongside these cybersecurity powerhouses to deliver more robust detection and response capabilities."

Seth Grover, cybersecurity research and development engineer at Idaho National Laboratory was selected for the first "Best Contribution to the Zeek Community" Apex Award.

"Seth is an active member of the community and has made a number of highly valuable contributions to the Zeek project, including maintenance and management of Malcolm, a powerful network traffic analysis tool suite designed for full packet capture artifacts and Zeek logs," said Dr. Vern Paxson, co-founder and chief scientist at Corelight and creator of Zeek. "I am pleased to extend my congratulations to Seth for this richly deserved recognition."

For more information about the Corelight Apex Awards, visit our awards page.

