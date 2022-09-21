BioCatch Appoints Jonathan W. Daly Chief Marketing Officer

Proven Enterprise Software and Security Industry Executive Brings Extensive Strategic Marketing Experience to Accelerate the Global Growth and Market Expansion of BioCatch

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCatch, the global leader in fraud detection and pioneer of behavioral biometrics, today announced that Jonathan W. Daly has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 25 years of executive marketing experience in high-growth technology companies, Daly will be responsible for leading the development and communication of BioCatch's marketing vision and brand strategy for the next stage of growth while expanding its fraud detection market leadership worldwide in key sectors including financial services, telecommunications and fintech.

BioCatch is the leader in Behavioral Biometrics, a technology that leverages machine learning to analyze an online user’s physical and cognitive digital behavior to protect individuals online. (PRNewswire)

Since 2020, BioCatch has more than doubled annual recurring revenue, was named an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company in 2021 and 2022, and in 2021 prevented more than 1 million potential fraud attempts, continuously protecting the financial identities and assets of customers of the world's leading financial institutions.

Jonathan brings to BioCatch extensive experience creating market categories, building brands and booking revenue across venture-backed start-ups, established private firms and publicly traded multi-national organizations. Daly most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at DTEX, a leader in the Workforce Cyber Intelligence and Security market. During his time as DTEX Systems, he transformed the company's brand and go-to-market strategy resulting in triple-digit revenue growth in two consecutive years while also achieving a 97% customer retention rate. The company has been recognized by industry analysts, such as Gartner and Forrester, as a 'fast-moving' leader in the IRM, UEBA and Zero Trust DLP cyber security categories, won multiple awards for its innovative technology, and established itself as a strategic go-to-market partner with Splunk, CrowdStrike and MITRE.

"We're fortunate to have Jonathan join our BioCatch team and bring his extensive industry experience and record of achievement as we enter an exciting new chapter of growth," said Gadi Mazor, BioCatch CEO. "BioCatch has established itself as the global leader in protecting the world's largest financial institutions and their customers against fraud through behavioral biometrics, and we're confident that Jonathan's marketing expertise and vision will extend our market leadership even further."

"As humans, we are at inflection point in our relationship with technology. It has become part of the fabric of our personal, professional and financial lives," said Daly. "BioCatch has pioneered the next-generation of fraud detection technology utilizing behavioral biometrics, helping to personalize and secure the way we interact with our digitally-driven experiences. The applications of BioCatch's technology are unique and I am thrilled to be joining BioCatch's exceptional team at this exciting time in the company's journey."

"Jonathan brings a unique background and robust set of experiences that will help us define ourselves in an expanding market," said Mike Keating, Chief Revenue Officer. "He joins us at a time of momentous growth and will be critical to driving the evolution of our brand and customer acquisition strategy as we help the world's largest organizations stand against fraud."

Prior to DTEX Systems, Daly has a track record of helping companies define and lead high-growth technology markets, such as Business-critical Application Security (Onapsis), External Threat Intelligence (IntSights acquired by Rapid7), Next-Gen AV and EDR (Carbon Black acquired by VMWare), Automated Penetration Testing (Core Security Technologies acquired by Help Systems), Business Intelligence (Endeca acquired by Oracle), Enterprise Rights Management (Liquid Machines acquired by CheckPoint Software), Trade Order Management (Charles River Development acquired by State Street) and Middleware and SOA (IONA acquired by Progress Software).

Read about Jonathan's decision to join BioCatch and his vision for the future of behavioral biometrics, fraud and more in today's blog.

About BioCatch

BioCatch is the leader in Behavioral Biometrics, a technology that leverages machine learning to analyze an online user's physical and cognitive digital behavior to protect individuals online. BioCatch's mission is to unlock the power of behavior and deliver actionable insights to create a digital world where identity, trust and ease seamlessly co-exist. Today, BioCatch counts over 25 of the top 100 global banks as customers who use BioCatch solutions to fight fraud, drive digital transformation and accelerate business growth. BioCatch's Client Innovation Board, an industry-led initiative including American Express, Barclays, Citi Ventures, and National Australia Bank, helps enable BioCatch to identify creative and cutting-edge ways to leverage the unique attributes of behavior for fraud prevention. With over a decade of analyzing data, more than 4 billion sessions monitored monthly, more than 80 registered patents, and unparalleled experience, BioCatch continues to innovate to solve tomorrow's problems. For more information, please visit www.biocatch.com

Contact: Madeline Cobb, madeline.cobb@biocatch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioCatch