BIC Joins 1% For The Planet To Further Enhance Commitment To Positive Environmental Impact Efforts

1% Of Annual Sales From The BIC ReVolution Line Of Eco-Friendly Products

Will Directly Aid Environmental Impact Efforts Through Partner Organization

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC announces today it has joined global environmental action network, 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of annual sales from its eco-friendly product line, BIC ReVolution to support nonprofit organizations making a positive impact on the environment. Each BIC ReVolution product is made of at least 50% recycled plastic, with the paperboard used in packaging made of 100% recycled and recyclable content. The BIC ReVolution line contains pens, pencils, and more, and features a retractable ballpoint pen made from 73% ocean-bound recycled plastic, which is plastic collected from within 50 kilometers of a coastline or waterway leading to the ocean.

(PRNewsfoto/BIC) (PRNewswire)

"At BIC, we continue on our path towards building a more sustainable business, while also meeting a rising societal demand for products that are better for the consumer, and better for our planet," said Colin Smyth, Director of Marketing, BIC Human Expression. "Tackling the environmental challenges our planet is facing requires a shared vision and collective resources. We are pleased to join 1% for the Planet, and for the opportunity to assist with their vital work."

"By joining the 1% network, BIC is proving its commitment to investing in ethical business and the future of our planet," said Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "We are excited to welcome BIC to our global movement and look forward to their support in helping preserve and maintain the quality of ocean resources."

BIC's dedication to sustainable product innovation is anchored by an eco-design process that aims to increase the use of alternative and recycled materials in both existing and new products.

BIC ReVolution products are made from the fewest materials possible in facilities powered by 100% renewable energy. Highlights from the product line include:

BIC ReVolution Ocean Retractable Ball Pens – Made of 73% recycled, ocean-bound plastic material, which is plastic collected from within 50 kilometers of a shore or a waterway that leads to the ocean, preventing it from entering the ocean. – Made of 73% recycled, ocean-bound plastic material, which is plastic collected from within 50 kilometers of a shore or a waterway that leads to the ocean, preventing it from entering the ocean.

BIC ReVolution Clic Stic Retractable Ball Pens – Reliable, retractable ball pen equipped with a comfortable round barrel and made of 62% recycled plastic. – Reliable, retractable ball pen equipped with a comfortable round barrel and made of 62% recycled plastic.

BIC ReVolution Correction Tape – Strong, tear-resistant tape, with the bandwidth to correct up to 19.8 feet of mistakes and made of 56% recycled plastic. – Strong, tear-resistant tape, with the bandwidth to correct up to 19.8 feet of mistakes and made of 56% recycled plastic.

BIC ReVolution Mechanical Pencils – Equipped with three 90mm long-lasting leads and made of 65% recycled plastic. – Equipped with three 90mm long-lasting leads and made of 65% recycled plastic.

BIC ReVolution Permanent Markers – Equipped with fine point, featuring long-lasting ink in bold colors, and made of 51% recycled plastic (excluding the ink system). – Equipped with fine point, featuring long-lasting ink in bold colors, and made of 51% recycled plastic (excluding the ink system).

BIC ReVolution Round Stic Ballpoint Pens – Long-lasting ball pen with flexible round barrel and made of 74% recycled plastic. – Long-lasting ball pen with flexible round barrel and made of 74% recycled plastic.

Company-wide, 100% of BIC packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025; and by 2030, BIC will use 50% non-virgin plastic in its products. The Company is also investing globally in new manufacturing methods to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions, with the goal of 50% reduction in Scope 1, and 100% reduction in Scope 2, by 2030.

To contribute to the circular economy, BIC maintains large-scale recycling programs in several countries in partnership with TerraCycle to collect and recycle plastic products that local waste disposal and management services do not. Since 2011, more than 64 million items have been recycled through these programs.

To learn more, please visit www.bic.com.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC FlexTM, Soleil®, EZ ReachTM, BodyMarkTM, Cello®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox TM and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

ABOUT 1% FOR THE PLANET

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support Environmental Partners through membership and everyday actions. They make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, business members, and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved Environmental Partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals, and Environmental Partners working toward a better future for all.

Look for the 1% for The Planet logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIC