Barilla® Introduces Pasta Season Packs to Celebrate Love of Pasta

The one-of-a-kind pasta kit will inspire consumers to enjoy their favorite pasta recipes during National Pasta Month and beyond.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all pasta lovers! October is National Pasta Month, and Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, is extending the celebration throughout the fall with Barilla Pasta Season. To celebrate, Barilla is giving fans across the U.S. the opportunity to celebrate their favorite pasta dishes all season long with the Barilla Pasta Season Pack.

Barilla Logo (PRNewswire)

The one-of-a-kind kit, which will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, features an assortment of beloved pasta cuts, cooking accessories, and family-friendly recipes to ensure fans can celebrate their love of pasta throughout the fall and beyond.

The kits will help consumers get creative in the kitchen while they put together a range of recipes, from familiar favorites to new variations of beloved dishes. Pasta Season Pack recipients can experiment with:

8 boxes of Barilla's classic Blue Box pasta cuts (2 per each week of National Pasta Month)

Pasta-themed accessories and cooking utensils to make preparation seamless

Unique, family-friendly recipes to accompany each box

Tips for optimizing dishes for leftovers – so that no pasta dish goes to waste

"At Barilla, we celebrate a love of pasta year-round, but we're especially excited to celebrate National Pasta Month and to share the love with our Pasta Season Packs," said Melissa Tendick, Vice President of Marketing, Barilla Americas. "We can't wait to see the recipes that our fellow pasta lovers will create, incorporating our beloved pasta. With the Barilla Pasta Season Pack, pasta-enthusiasts alike can celebrate their love of pasta all Pasta Season long."

Beginning September 26th at 12pm ET, fans interested in getting their hands on the one-of-kind kit can visit www.BarillaPastaSeason.com. The Pasta Season packs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last, but fans can celebrate pasta any time of year through exploring Barilla's library of recipes.

For more information about Barilla products, popular pasta recipes and Pasta Season Packs, follow Barilla on Facebook (@BarillaUS) and Instagram (@BarillaUS) or visit www.barilla.com/en-us.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Tolerant and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com, a testament to the journey of an icon among Made in Italy products and to the changes in Italian society. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

To learn more: www.barilla.com and Twitter: @barillaus.

Media Contacts:

Meg Handelman

Meg.Handelman@barilla.com

Emily Burns

Emily.Burns@edelman.com

Pasta Season Pack (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barilla Group