AccountabilIT Named a Top 250 MSSP for 2022

MSSP Alert's Sixth-Annual List Honors MSSP, MDR and SOCaaS Cybersecurity Companies Worldwide

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named industry-leading cybersecurity and IT service provider, AccountabilIT to its global list of Top 250 MSSPs of 2022, out of approximately 10,000 managed security service providers (MSSPs) worldwide.

AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing. (PRNewswire)

"We are on a mission to make comprehensive cybersecurity solutions accessible to all organizations, regardless of size."

The Top 250 list identifies the top managed security service providers (MSSPs), managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers across the globe. AccountabilIT has received this honor every year since the list's inception in 2017.

AccountabilIT has been recognized in the top 50% of MSSPs globally for its successful business practices and robust security offerings, including its comprehensive solution, Managed Microsoft Security Powered by Sentinel, which brings elegant simplicity to a complex suite of tools.

MSSP Alert's annual readership survey determines the final rankings, which reflect the rapidly-changing cybersecurity landscape and the evolution of the comprehensive outsourced services available to consumers today.

"We are honored to be named once again to MSSP Alert's Top 250 list, validating our mission and expertise in protecting our customers' data, networks, and identities," said Chuck Vermillion, founder and CEO of AccountabilIT. "Modern threat actors operate like disciplined, sophisticated businesses. They target large and small organizations as well as individuals all in equal measure. Many of the significant losses that victims of a breach experience are preventable and we are on a mission to make robust, comprehensive cybersecurity solutions accessible to all organizations, regardless of size."

"MSSP Alert congratulates AccountabilIT on this year's honor," said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. "The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide."

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT (AIT) is a managed IT & cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Arizona. Over the past six years, AccountabilIT has grown into a leader in cybersecurity. AccountabilIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions, including Microsoft Sentinel, the first-ever born-in-the-cloud SIEM security tool. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and their MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to partner for any business's technology outsourcing.

AccountabilIT's "Customer First" strategy is instrumental in leading the industry in customer satisfaction, as measured by the Net Promoter score of 82. Visit AIT online

