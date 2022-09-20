MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROVIDER GameOn TECHNOLOGY PARTNER TO BRING AI CHAT TO BUCKS FANS

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milwaukee Bucks and artificial intelligence (AI) provider GameOn Technology are partnering to bring a conversational AI chat experience to Bucks fans.

The new chat feature on the Bucks' website and mobile app will consolidate information about the Bucks and Fiserv Forum into one AI chat, making it easier for fans to get quick answers to common questions. It allows the Bucks to respond to inquiries in real-time and provide a rich conversational and content experience that is focused on guest support inside Fiserv Forum and Deer District.

"We are excited to partner with GameOn and integrate its technology into our platforms," said Bucks Chief Technology and Strategy Officer Robert Cordova. "GameOn will help us scale through AI to deliver the ultimate experience to all of our guests."

"We're thrilled to work with the Bucks because of their commitment to providing cutting-edge, fan-centric innovation year-round," said President of GameOn Technology Richard Cheng. "Whether focusing on an immediate opportunity to automate fan inquiries about guest support or leveraging conversational AI to drive more customized fan experiences, the vision of the Bucks' organization, both now and in the future, perfectly pairs with the innovative spirit of GameOn Technology."

The chat will also feature ticketing, merchandise and team information. Additionally, fans will be able to access league news and schedules, highlight videos and player stats directly in the chat.

"We are eager to enhance the digital experience and relationship with our fans," said Bucks Vice President of Experience Ray Daryabigi. "This new technology allows us to expand our customer reach and continue having meaningful, positive interactions with fans in real-time."

The GameOn chat is expected to be live on the Bucks' website and mobile app by the beginning of the Bucks' season.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and has investors who include Quest Ventures and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

