Kahoot! is now available in Korean making learning even more awesome for millions of lifelong learners

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, is announcing today the launch of its web platform and mobile apps in Korean. With this launch, Kahoot! is expanding and personalizing the user experience of its products across Asia, providing millions of lifelong learners with premium content and meaningful learning experiences in their own language.

The addition of Korean marks a new milestone for Kahoot!, now supporting 16 languages in the web platform and mobile apps. Korean is the fourth Asian language available in Kahoot! after the launch of Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

"South Korea owns one of the most remarkable digital infrastructures in the world with a top performing education system at all levels. The blend of these two elements, in combination with the popularity and usage of Kahoot!, make it a great time for us to accelerate the adoption of digital learning tools at scale among schools, universities and businesses of all sizes across South Korea," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!.

In the last year, over 9 million teachers globally hosted a kahoot session in K-12 and higher education classrooms to create interactive lessons while fostering creativity among their students. Moreover, hundreds of global organizations including 97% of Fortune 500 companies, use Kahoot! to energize their employees facilitating communication, training sessions, presentations, meetings, and events at the workplace.

Taking learning and engagement to the next level with CLASSUM

Earlier this year, Kahoot! announced a partnership with CLASSUM , the South Korean education technology company that enhances online and offline communication in the classroom and the workplace through digital learning spaces. CLASSUM and Kahoot! have a unified vision of increasing learning engagement through social interaction, friendly competition and gamified experiences for learners of all ages.

"Our partnership with CLASSUM is a strong foundation in our strategy to expand our presence in the Asian market, and offer easier access to multi-user Kahoot! licensing across Korean schools, universities and corporations of all sizes," said Hanoa.

Youjin Choi, CEO of CLASSUM said, "I want to congratulate Kahoot! on the launch of their apps and web platform in Korean. We are so honored to be able to deliver this news to our many Korean users as an official partner of Kahoot!. For the past few months, CLASSUM and Kahoot! have worked closely together to promote more active communication in learning and foster engaging educational environments. We look forward to witnessing the efforts of our two companies to create higher quality educational experiences around the world, providing great value to businesses, schools and institutions."

With the launch of Kahoot! in Korean, CLASSUM can further spread social learning, a culture in which people learn together. CLASSUM has also recently released its 4.0 update to break down the boundaries between educators and learners and facilitate communication-centered growth.

Hundreds of games available in Korean

To celebrate the launch of Korean, Kahoot! has released hundreds of new high-quality games that users can play with friends, family and colleagues with content from premium Kahoot! partners. Through these kahoots, users can learn math, STEM, SEL, test their general knowledge or discover new ways of learning languages with exclusive content from Drops in Korean .

To explore these new content offerings and learn how to access Kahoot! in Korean, read our blog post .

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with 8 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com . Let's play!

