Gravie Partners with Industry Leaders to Offer Members a Suite of Digital Health Solutions that Enhance the Health and Wellness Journey

Digital services will be available to new and renewing Gravie health plan members

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative health benefits company Gravie announced today new plan perks that will be available to all Gravie health plan members, including digital fitness from FitOn and Peerfit, virtual care through Teladoc Health and digital physical therapy for musculoskeletal issues through Sword. These value-added services will be available to new and renewing Gravie members at no additional cost.

(PRNewsfoto/Gravie) (PRNewswire)

For many employers, especially small and medium-sized businesses, digital health solutions have typically been out of reach. Historically, these solutions are contracted directly with large employers that are equipped with expansive teams to help administer them and high employee counts to offset the cost. With these new partnerships, Gravie is contracting on behalf of all of its customers, breaking down those barriers for employers of all sizes, and ensuring these life-changing perks are available to all members so they can manage their health better.

Gravie's new plan perks were handpicked based on claims data showing the most pressing clinical needs for members, and which solutions could have the biggest impact. Mental health and musculoskeletal treatments, in particular, ranked high on the list due to frequency and the cost to employers each year. The partners selected also share Gravie's vision in prioritizing great user experiences for members with a personal touch.

"Individuals need more flexibility, and options when accessing care. These new digital solutions are yet another way Gravie is empowering employers to promote better health, and to give employees more control over how they take care of their healthcare needs," said Marek Ciolko, Gravie co-founder and co-CEO. "We're giving people accessible options for treatment that make it easier to stay healthy and well. Whether an individual needs to get care in-person or virtually, we have an option designed to meet them where they're at."

Gravie continues to prioritize members getting care early and often – both to the benefit of the member and the pocketbook of the employer. These solutions, as well as health plans designed with the member in mind, do just that.

FitOn and Peerfit

FitOn and Peerfit are designed to remove barriers that often prevent individuals from prioritizing fitness – whether it's geographical distance to the gym, lack of fitness knowledge or cost. Members 18 years of age and over will have unlimited access to FitOn's library of 30,000+ virtual cardio, HIIT, yoga, Pilates, meditation, dance and barre classes, as well as nutrition guides, meal plans, fitness courses and challenges, and more. In-person fitness perks are available to qualifying members through Peerfit.

Sword

Musculoskeletal diseases are the #1 issue in healthcare today, affecting 50% of people in the United States 18 years of age and over and nearly three out of four people over the age of 65. Sword can help members overcome back, joint and muscle pain with a clinical-grade digital solution that outperforms traditional in-person care. Combining personalized care from licensed physical therapists with innovative, sensor-based technology, treatment is available wherever and whenever it's convenient for members.

Teladoc Health

Since the pandemic, the importance of virtual care options has become indisputable. Members will be able to access care from the comfort of home with Teladoc Health, the world leader in whole-person virtual care. Teladoc offers several virtual care options, including general medicine, dermatology and mental health.

Mental health care includes clinical services such as psychiatry and therapy visits, and non-clinical services such as mental health coaching and digital programs. With today's mental health provider shortage and backlogs of patients, having a digital option available to members is critical to ensuring they're truly covered when it comes to their mental health.

For more information, visit www.gravie.com.

About Gravie

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Stern

443.341.7310

shannons@imre.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gravie