Epson WorkForce Enterprise MFPs Earn BLI Security Validation Seal from Keypoint Intelligence

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today announced Keypoint Intelligence has presented the Epson WorkForce® Enterprise portfolio of MFP line head printers with a Buyers Lab (BLI) Security Validation seal for Device Penetration. Recognized for device security strength, the WF-C21000, WF-C20750, WF-C20600, and WF-M21000 firmware were subjected to a challenging test conducted by a third-party white-hat hacker and passed the rigorous evaluation.

"Our pen testing is designed to probe the device's firmware and OS to determine if there are vulnerabilities a bad actor could exploit to access the MFP and wider network," explained Jamie Bsales, director, Office Workflow and Security Analysis, Keypoint Intelligence. "The Epson WorkForce Enterprise series firmware joins a select group that has proven to us that, when properly configured, the devices present a low risk of attack."

Keypoint Intelligence created the neutral, third-party security testing benchmark program that standardizes the requirements for output device and office IoT (Internet of Things) security. Its Device Penetration test consists of a combination of automated tools and manual exploitation attempts by certified security experts to probe for potential vulnerabilities in the device firmware/OS, ports, print protocols, embedded web page, connectivity avenues, and more.

"In today's digital age, device security is top-of-mind for both end users who want to make sure their operations are as safe as possible and partners who own the responsibility of recommending and servicing solutions," said Dan Misilewich, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America. "The Security Validation Seal is an important milestone for the WorkForce Enterprise solutions, ensuring partners and customers that Epson not only prioritizes reliability, flexibility and productivity features but also security features that businesses can count on."

Epson's WorkForce Enterprise lineup of office printing solutions, engineered for reliability and cost efficiency, span mid- to high-volume printers and is designed to address the business printing needs of large workgroups and departments. The WorkForce Enterprise MFPs with PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology are designed to help reduce maintenance interventions and minimize waste and offer remarkable reliability, fast first page out times and security features. The WF-C21000, WF-C20750, WF-C20600, and WF-M21000 offer the lowest power consumption in their class1 and significant service cost advantages compared to competing laser devices thanks to long-lasting parts.

For more information on Epson's line of WorkForce Enterprise MFPs, visit: www.epson.com/business-inkjet-printers-workforce-enterprise. For more information on the Keypoint Intelligence-Buyers Lab Security Validation program, visit: www.keypointintelligence.com/security/.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Compared to similarly featured A3 color laser printers and copiers at 45 ppm or higher based on industry available data as of August 2022. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage. Actual print times will vary based on system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

EPSON, PrecisionCore, and WorkForce, are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, and PrecisionCore Heat-Free is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

