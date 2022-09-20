Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel Customer Experience

LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has enabled the UK's leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalised omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets.

As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged its extensive retail and digital expertise to design and implement a comprehensive omnichannel solution that provides a unified customer experience across rapidly converging online, mobile, and in-store shopping, while driving cross-channel fulfilment and inventory optimization for Currys. Through unified consoles, Mindtree has also empowered Currys' more than 32,000 'colleagues' spread across the company's retail stores, offices, contact centres, supply chain, and distribution centres to better support the omnichannel customer journey with enhanced speed and quality of service.

The solution, built using state-of-the-art Salesforce and Mulesoft technologies, has helped Currys become more data-driven. This supports its strategy to build customers for life by getting to know its customers better and driving meaningful engagement with them, while also making it easier for those customers to shop with Currys, thus maximizing cross-sell and upsell opportunities and post-sales lead generation. Mindtree and Currys are continuing to collaborate on further innovations in omnichannel retail to enhance productivity and flexibility.

"This engagement has been a fundamental part of our transformation into a 'digital-first' omnichannel retailer," said Andy Gamble, Chief Information Officer at Currys. "Our partnership with Mindtree has enabled us to not only digitally meld online and in-store experiences into a streamlined, frictionless shopping journey, but also create a single connected ecosystem that gives us a 360-degree shared view of every customer, boosting our ability to drive higher levels of personalisation and loyalty. We are now delivering on our strategy of making Currys easier to shop and giving every customer, whether they're shopping online or in-store, an unrivalled experience, augmented by technology but enabled by people. This in turn is helping us to build stickier and more valuable relationships, creating customers for life. The scale and speed at which Mindtree has executed this industry-first programme has been impressive."

"We are pleased to partner with Currys in defining the future of retail," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "With most customers increasingly shopping across multiple channels, aligning a multitude of customer journeys to deliver frictionless customer experiences across touchpoints underpinned by data and cutting-edge technology has become a strategic differentiator. This engagement is a significant step forward in revolutionising the extent and ease with which Currys' customers discover, choose, and avail of what they want and need. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Currys to help it reimagine experience, value, and convenience in today's hyperconnected ecosystem."

About Currys plc

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 830 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 32,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives. The Group's operations include state-of-the-art repair facilities and 1,300 engineers in Newark, UK, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and an extensive distribution network, enabling fast and efficient delivery to stores and homes.

Our vision, we help everyone enjoy amazing technology, has a powerful social purpose at its heart. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, help people stay connected, productive, healthy, and entertained. We're here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and with our scale and expertise, we are uniquely placed to do so.

We're a leader in giving technology a longer life through repair, recycling and reuse. We're reducing our impact on the environment in our operations and our wider value chain and we will achieve net zero2 emissions by 2040. We offer customers products that help them save energy, reduce waste and save water, and we partner with charitable organisations to bring the benefits of amazing technology to those who might otherwise be excluded.

Visit www.currysplc.com for more information.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to approximately 275 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximise growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 37,400 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognised among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd.

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com.

