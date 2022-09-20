Atlantic Pictures Announces the Launch of Its Film & TV Location Agency, Backlot, and Appoints New Head of Production; Positioning the Burgeoning Studio as the Premier Production Services Company on the East Coast

Backlot, a First-of-its-Kind in New York City, Expands Atlantic Pictures' Production Services Capabilities Including Increased Opportunities for the Real Estate and Luxury Hospitality Industries

Seasoned Industry Veteran, Scott "Buzz" Koenig, Appointed to Head of Production for Film & Television

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Pictures , the Emmy-nominated creative content studio and production company, today announced the official launch of Backlot , a one-of-a-kind location agency for the entertainment industry transforming the way film, television and theater productions secure locations in Manhattan through its carefully curated portfolio of commercial properties. Additionally, Scott "Buzz" Koenig is joining the company as Head of Production for Film & Television and will be responsible for the development of new business and day-to-day supervision and delivery of Atlantic's entertainment projects.

Scott “Buzz” Koenig, Head of Production for Film & Television at Atlantic Pictures (PRNewswire)

Backlot, an expanded evolution of Atlantic Pictures' previous location agency the Atlantic Production Center – which generated over $6 million in licenses and opened up access to more than 20MM sq ft of commercial property to film & TV projects in 2021, has become the go-to company for productions looking for filming sites and support space. Backlot is composed of highly experienced industry professionals, led by Amanda Weisenthal, who understand both production needs and the priorities of commercial landlords and property owners. It's designed to help facilitate and manage every aspect of these nuanced transactions - from finding a location, negotiations, on-set site representation, and wrap out – all to the mutual benefit of film & TV productions and property clients.

"The substantial expansion of both our Backlot portfolio and our production services team marks the next phase of Atlantic Pictures," said Darren Goldberg, Founding Partner of Atlantic Pictures. "Our continued growth and ability to identify new business opportunities in the production industry is what uniquely defines our organization and allows our partners to create new relationships and revenue streams. We're also thrilled to have Buzz Koenig on board as our new Head of Production. His experience will help us build upon our foundation and ultimately increase our ability to provide services to our clients."

Scott "Buzz" Koenig has been working in film production for more than three decades, with experience across the continuum from commercials to development to post-production. As a Production Executive at Focus Features, Koenig shepherded both live-action and animated films, including In Bruges, Eastern Promises and 9. He has also worked with many acclaimed directors including Joe Ruben (Return to Paradise), Boaz Yakin (Uptown Girls) and Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven).

"I'm so inspired by the work that Atlantic Pictures has done over the years," added Buzz Koenig. "I am excited to be part of a team that creates such high quality work, and to help grow Atlantic's production pipeline.

Founded in 2007, Atlantic Pictures is one of NYC's most active production services providers to studios and networks. Atlantic Pictures recent work includes: providing production services for The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Suspicion starring Uma Thurman, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile for Sony, Argylle for MARV Studios, and High Maintenance and How to with John Wilson for HBO. The company is also a prolific producer of video content for several of the largest commercial landlords in New York.

Unlike any other location agency in the New York City area, Backlot represents more than 200 commercial buildings including the portfolios of SL Green Realty Corp, RXR, Hines, and more. Backlot also represents restaurant groups including Union Square Hospitality Group, Daniel Boulud's Dinex Group, and Jean-Georges as well as numerous other commercial, residential, restaurant, and event spaces. Backlot has worked with every major studio and network in the business including Netflix, Apple, HBO, Starz, CBS, Hulu, Showtime, A24, Disney, Amazon Studios and many more.

"Securing office space and locations in Manhattan at the speed of production can sometimes pose significant challenges. Backlot provides an easy and faster process which makes the city more accessible," said Amy Herman, Executive Producer of the upcoming A24 film Sharper.

"Our partnership with Backlot has created a substantial and growing revenue stream by activating previously non-income producing portions of our buildings. They have a strong, proactive team, which ensures that our tenants have a positive experience without any negative impact to building operations" said Steven Durels, EVP, Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green Realty Corp.

About Atlantic Pictures and Backlot:

Founded in 2007 by Darren Goldberg and Chris Marsh, Atlantic Pictures is an Emmy-nominated creative content studio and production company. We provide a variety of services for every major studio and network, along with partnering with brands and agencies on short form branded content and commercials. Our full-service location agency, Backlot, includes a portfolio of over 200 commercial properties for film and TV production use and is designed to seamlessly manage every aspect of the relationship for both the property owner and the production company. Learn more at https://www.atlanticpictures.com/ and https://wearebacklot.com/

