Wolters Kluwer Announces Refreshed Interface and Enhancements to Kluwer Arbitration at the 2022 ICCA Congress in Edinburgh

The new homepage will maximize legal professional's productivity, enable easy platform navigation, and ensure a streamlined user experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced a refreshed user interface for Kluwer Arbitration, along with several new features, at the 2022 ICCA Congress in Edinburgh. The new design is modern, user-friendly, and easy to navigate, empowering legal professionals to maximize their productivity and supercharge their research. These enhancements will become available to Kluwer Arbitration subscribers in early October.

Within Kluwer Arbitration's new interface, users will find that menus, filtering, and browsing experiences have been streamlined for greater clarity and efficiency, allowing for simple searches and findings. Practical tools have been made discoverable and more content has been unlocked so users will gain greater access to information on arbitrators and important considerations of the arbitration process. Additionally, the new favorite feature enhances the search experience by allowing users to save their search materials and tools into folders for quick follow-up and collaboration with colleagues. Training videos have also been embedded within the platform to help users navigate the solution and notify them when new content has been added.

"As legal professionals continue to grapple with the challenges of information overload, Kluwer Arbitration addresses the importance of finding actionable information easily and efficiently," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Our new interface and latest features are designed to simplify the user experience and streamline navigation within the solution, and we look forward to introducing them to our customers."

The announcement at the ICCA Edinburgh Congress was followed by a Kluwer Arbitration Blog Quiz to celebrate the 13th year of the Kluwer Arbitration Blog, including drinks and snacks during the ICCA Congress.

"With Kluwer Arbitration's refreshed interface, I am successfully able to access the enriched information I need across all international arbitration areas in a simple, easy way. The solution is thorough, very user-friendly and a must have for any practitioner in the field." - Alexis Foucard, Counsel at Clifford Chance LLP and Wolters Kluwer customer

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/kluwerarbitration

