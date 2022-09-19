Neiman Marcus and Brunello Cucinelli Debut First-of-its-Kind Collaboration with Exclusive Muse of the West Collection.

The luxury retailer strengthens its partnership with Brunello Cucinelli for a Fall-Winter 2022 collection and immersive launch experience.

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in partnership with Brunello Cucinelli, announces the launch of the Muse of the West capsule collection with multi-channel storytelling and experiences. The special collaboration is a result of the long-standing relationship between the luxury retailer and globally recognized Italian brand. Designed exclusively for the Neiman Marcus customer by sisters and creative partners Carolina and Camilla Cucinelli, the collection is only available now at Neiman Marcus stores and on NeimanMarcus.com.

"With the Brunello Cucinelli Muse of the West collaboration, we are expanding our retail-tainment strategy to include fully immersive, authentic experiences beyond the traditional store environment. To celebrate this one-of-a-kind collection that brings the Italian viewpoint and sensibility of the American West to life, we are hosting an event and fashion presentation on a working ranch in the scenic Texas countryside." says Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Neiman Marcus. "Because of our long-standing partnership with Brunello Cucinelli, we are able to imagine and create extraordinary experiences to offer something truly unique to our discerning customers."

The exclusive collection highlights the curated assortment of luxury women's ready-to-wear fashion, shoes, and accessories that Neiman Marcus is known for. The 360-degree marketing campaign includes an original video featuring Carolina and Camilla Cucinelli and additional custom digital content. The cinematic video captures the pure beauty of endless plains and characteristic ranches, fused with autumnal colors that tinge authentic Tuscan landscapes with warm and rich sensations.

"We are proud to introduce our exclusive capsule collection, Muse of the West, in collaboration with our longtime partner Neiman Marcus," says Carolina Cucinelli, Co-Creative Director and Co-President at Brunello Cucinelli. "Our partnership of more than twenty years is built on the mutual respect of our two cultures, an admiration for quality, and a curated focus on client experiences."

To celebrate the launch, Neiman Marcus and Brunello Cucinelli will host top customers for an intimate evening overlooking idyllic, vast rolling hills at the hundred-acre RoadRunner Ranch in Dallas. Featuring Italian-style aperitivo and cuisine, a model presentation, and private screening of the campaign video under the stars, the reception pays homage to both the Italian and Texan heritages of Brunello Cucinelli and Neiman Marcus.

"Designing this collection with Carolina was a very special experience. Growing up in Italy, we were always curious about other parts of the world," says Camilla Cucinelli, Co-Head of the Women's Style Team at Brunello Cucinelli. "To us, Neiman Marcus is the epitome of American culture and we wanted to create a collection that celebrated its heritage through the Brunello Cucinelli lens. Each and every piece of the collection is inspired by the West, and the attention to detail, craftsmanship and quality of the materials confirms the authentic style of our brand."

The collection takes inspiration from nuances and textures typical of the American West and reinterprets them in a contemporary, feminine, and refined manner with a decisively Italian twist. Outerwear embraces the cooler parts of the season, from a reinvented version of the iconic denim jacket and a suede duster, to quilted gilets and enveloping cardigans. The collection also features exquisitely feminine details on lightweight shirts, and a versatile selection of dresses and accessories. The mood of the western inspiration is captured through pointed ankle boots, riding-style boots, loafers, sneakers, and sporty clogs. Bags in different sizes and combinations of leather bring the warmest hues to the forefront. Wide or masculine-inspired belts complete the lineup, together with leather gloves and hats.

"Muse of the West is the first uniquely designed and imagined collection by Carolina and Camilla Cucinelli. The collection speaks to the American charm of the West, with a strong Italian influence, truly celebrating the storied history between Neiman Marcus and Brunello Cucinelli. Exclusive collections such as this enable Neiman Marcus to highlight the power of our brand relationships and strengthen relationships with our customers," says Jodi Kahn, Vice President of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus.

The Muse of the West collection is now available online only at NeimanMarcus.com and at all Neiman Marcus stores across the country, with several stores featuring Western-inspired visual installations. Neiman Marcus customers can discover exclusive access, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences both online and in person. As a fashion authority and established industry leader, Neiman Marcus welcomes customers to visit our stores and explore private shopping appointments with expert style advisors.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovation and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Brunello Cucinelli story started in 1978 and has always been guided by the desire to respect human dignity and the Universe: pursuing a healthy and balanced growth while protecting natures beauties, acting as "lovable guardians," are the main ethical principles that shaped the company's life. The adventure started from the intuition of dyeing cashmere knitwear, and since the beginning, its main goal has been to make high quality creations to last and to be passed down to future generations. The Italian hamlet of Solomeo hosts the company's headquarters and has always been its beating heart: its natural and artistic beauties, together with the culture and the rich traditions of the land, inspire the brand's continuous aesthetic research on elegance. The company is rooted in the history and legacy of great Italian craftsmanship as well as modern design, combining the finest quality raw materials, creativity and savoir-faire.

The brand has developed over time a personal vision of total looks, which is reflected in the exclusive ready-to-wear collections for Women, Men, and Kids as well as lifestyle accessories line, embodying a sophisticated concept of contemporary elegance. The brand is distributed internationally through monobrand boutiques in leading capitals and cities worldwide and in the most exclusive resorts, with a significant presence in selected multibrand and department stores.

