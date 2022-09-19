America's Newest Sportsbook, ClutchBet, Is now Live in the Hawkeye State

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClutchBet, America's new mobile-first online sportsbook, has made its U.S. debut in Iowa, officially launching in time for the new football season.

Iowans 21 years and older can download the new ClutchBet app, or visit ClutchBet.com, and place wagers on thousands of professional and collegiate sporting events, staged both locally and around the world.

ClutchBet – a name that champions the popular sporting phrase - is poised to make a winning play in the Hawkeye State. The cutting-edge sportsbook is developed on proprietary, in-house technology, and promises a localized betting experience with compelling offers, odds, and products.

ClutchBet features:

Proprietary technology that delivers a superior user experience

An internal trading team offering unique and locally tailored markets

Innovative wagering products

Customer service designed to exceed player expectations

"Sports fans in Iowa deserve a memorable betting experience and we are thrilled to make our U.S. debut in a state with an incredibly rich sporting history and legion of passionate sports fans," said Jake Francis, SVP of Operations, ClutchBet.

ClutchBet's SVP Marketing, Sean Phinney, added, "The ClutchBet slogan is 'For the Win', and with its combined decades of sports betting industry experience, the ClutchBet team is determined to deliver Iowans a winning wagering product."

New players in Iowa can take advantage of ClutchBet's special launch offers, which include:

A risk-free bet up to $500

Winning point spread bets on Iowa and Iowa State will be paid out at odds of +150 all season

ClutchPicks, a section of the site offering daily boosted game odds across different sports

ClutchBet's launch in Iowa is in partnership with the Q Casino and its owner, the Dubuque Racing Association. The sports bar at the Q Casino will be rebranded as a ClutchBet Lounge in the coming weeks.

In addition, ClutchBet Lounges are currently featured at the following locations:

Gary Dolphins Iron Bar ( Dubuque, IA )

The Leaderboard Sports Bar ( North Liberty, IA )

Vine Tavern and Eatery ( Iowa City, IA )

About ClutchBet

ClutchBet is a mobile-first, online sportsbook with a vision to provide more innovative wagering products to customers across the United States of America. ClutchBet is owned by BlueBet Holdings Ltd, a publicly listed company in Australia. In addition to Iowa, ClutchBet also holds market access agreements in Colorado, Louisiana and Indiana and is progressing licensing in those markets.

About BlueBet

BlueBet offers wagering products on more than 30 sports from around the world. BlueBet provides customers a wide range of traditional wagering products as well as more innovative products, such as Same Game Parlays.

BlueBet is powered by a scalable, cloud-based technology platform, which has been materially customized and enhanced by the Company to focus on providing customers with the best experience possible. BlueBet has developed its customer-facing technology platform, website and native apps with a mobile-first strategy, to deliver a premium mobile experience to the customer.

