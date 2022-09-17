COUPANG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Coupang, Inc. - CPNG

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 25, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), if they purchased or acquired the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's March 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased or acquired shares of Coupang as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cpng/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 25, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Coupang and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company was engaged in improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations; (ii) the Company had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform in order to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers; (iii) unbeknownst to its Rocket WOW members, Coupang was selling products to non-member customers at lower prices than those offered to its Rocket WOW members; (iv) the Company subjected its workforce to extreme, unsafe, and unhealthy working conditions; (v) all of the above illicit practices exposed the Company to a heightened, but undisclosed, risk of reputational and regulatory scrutiny that would harm the Company's critical relationships with consumers, merchants, suppliers, and the workforce; and (vi) the Company's lower prices, historical revenues, competitive advantages, and growing market share were the result of systemic, improper, unethical, and/or illegal practices, and, thus, unsustainable.

The case is Choi v. Coupang, Inc., No. 22-cv-07309.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

