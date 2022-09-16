Haoma Medica Announces Late-Breaking Science Results for Naquinate, as a New Way to Support Bone Health and Healthy Aging, at the ASBMR 2022 Annual Meeting

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haoma Medica announced a presentation made today at the 2022 American Society for Bone and Mineral Research:

Dr Stephen Hodges, Lead Investigator presented 'A vitamin K catabolite regulates Wnt 16-mediated B-catenin activation leading to increased osteoblast proliferation, with enhanced expression of osteocalcin and osteoprotegrin'.

Previous studies have shown Naquinate, a vitamin K catabolite, to protect against reduction in bone quality and quantity occurring in response to ovariectomy in rat and mouse models. In the data presented today using primary human femoral osteoblasts, Naquinate increased osteoblast proliferation after 3 days compared to control cultures. Cell extracts revealed enhanced expression of osteocalcin, osteoprotegrin and Wnt16 with translocation of B-catenin to the cell nucleus. In a parallel study using liver microsomes in the presence/absence of vitamin K, Naquinate did not affect gamma-carboxylation of osteocalcin.

'These results indicate a dual action for Naquinate on both bone resorption and bone formation pathways and shows that Naquinate does not work through the often-proposed classical bone actions of vitamin K. Naquinate itself appears to have a different and unique biological activity compared to vitamin K. Wnt16 is more active in cortical and Naquinate may be involved in regulating the cortical bone thickness and porosity,' said Dr Stephen Hodges, presenting author.

About Cortical Bone, Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Fragility Fractures

Cortical bone is the dense outer shell of bone that forms a protective layer around the internal cavity. It is imperative to body structure and weight bearing because of its high resistance to bending and twisting.

Osteoporosis is a silent disease often not presenting with any symptoms until a fracture occurs. It thus remains an underdiagnosed and undertreated disease.

Osteoporosis results in bone loss and changes in bone quality and strength that occurs through the normal aging process leading to fragile bones. Fragile bones lead to fractures, which progresses into a downward spiral of disability, loss of independence and increased mortality with considerable social and economic burden. Fragility fractures are therefore a major obstacle to healthy aging. Worldwide there is a fragility fracture every 3 seconds.

According to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation about 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and 44 million are at high risk of developing the disease due to low bone mass. Studies suggest one in two women and one in four men aged 50 and older will have a fragility fracture (from low level impact often occurring from a minor bump/fall from standing height) within their lifespan.

People with osteopenia have a lower bone mineral density than normal, but it is not a disease and does not present with signs or symptoms. Having osteopenia, however, increases your chances of developing osteoporosis and fragility fractures can still occur. It is therefore important to talk with your doctor to see how you can improve your bone quality or prevent worsening to reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis and fragility fractures. The right exercise and food choices may help keep bones healthy.

About Haoma Medica and its Nutraceutical Subsidiary, The PuraLife Company

Haoma Medica Ltd is science-led biotech company with pharma pedigree branching into nutraceuticals as The PuraLife Company. The PuraLife Company grew from a science focused foundation, working on new ways to reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis with the aim to manufacture Naquinate and combine it with the best complementary ingredients to support long term bone health - making it available to all before fractures become a reality and a significant health/economic burden to patients, families, and society.

For more information, please visit www.haomamedica.com

