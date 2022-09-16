BOLDEN THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES $406,466 SBIR GRANT FROM THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE ON AGING TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF ANTISENSE OLIGONUCLEOTIDES TO PROMOTE NEUROGENESIS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of CNS illnesses, today announced being awarded a Research and Entrepreneurial Development Immersion (REDI) Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant for $406,466 from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health.

"This REDI award will provide important support to advance our antisense oligonucleotide program and further establish proof of concept in Alzheimer's disease models," said Johnny Page, Co-Founder and CEO of Bolden Therapeutics. The REDI grant mechanism provides bio-entrepreneurship training to facilitate more diverse career options for early-career scientists working in the fields of aging and aging-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. "I am very excited about this opportunity to advance my entrepreneurial skills," said Anne Valat, Ph.D., Principal Scientist of Bolden Therapeutics and Principal Investigator of the REDI SBIR grant. "In addition to exceptional mentorship provided by Bolden's advisors, I will also have the opportunity to complete esteemed entrepreneurial training programs and learn new skills to successfully prepare for the future development of our ASO program."

The SBIR award is entitled 'Entrepreneurial development award for a novel Alzheimer's disease therapeutic' and will support further investigation of antisense candidates in vivo.

About Bolden Therapeutics, Inc.

Bolden Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to treat central nervous system diseases. The company's scientific co-founders, Dr. Justin Fallon and Dr. Ashley Webb have identified a key molecular pathway to stimulate neural stem cells to promote the birth of new neurons (neurogenesis) in the adult brain. The company is developing antisense oligonucleotides to modulate this genetically-validated target. More information about the company can be found at www.boldentherapeutics.com

Bolden's research facilities are based within LabCentral, the premier incubator for next-generation powerhouse biotech startups located in the heart of Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA. Bolden's tenure at LabCentral has been supported by two 'Golden Tickets' from Biogen, providing the company with two years of sponsored laboratory space within this innovative ecosystem.

