Neurocrine Biosciences to Present Study Findings on Evolving Tardive Dyskinesia Education Needs of Physicians at the 2022 MDS International Congress

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) today announced the presentation of survey findings demonstrating the need for education on supportive evidence regarding best approaches to managing tardive dyskinesia (TD) symptoms while maintaining control of the underlying psychiatric disorder. These results (abstract #29) will be shared at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders® September 15-18 in Madrid, Spain.

The case-based survey assessed practice, knowledge, and attitudes of psychiatrists and neurologists, including a subset of movement disorder specialists in the U.S., in managing of patients with TD across 3 timepoints (N=400 in May 2018, N=253 in March 2020, and N=202 in December 2021). Results demonstrate that:

The prevalence of TD continues to be underestimated

Over time, more respondents are considering pharmacologic therapy as initial management for patients with TD and opting for a VMAT2 inhibitor to manage TD movements

The most common patient complaints prompting treatment for TD were patient embarrassment/social anxiety and effect on quality of life

The most significant perceived barrier to optimal management of TD continues to be apprehension of losing control of the patient's underlying psychiatric symptoms

"These survey findings demonstrate the continued importance of education for clinicians in the proactive screening, recognition, and treatment of TD as standard of care for at-risk populations," said Eiry W. Roberts, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. "Management of TD in conjunction with maintaining control of the underlying psychiatric disorder is of key importance. Neurocrine Biosciences is committed to furthering education on supportive evidence regarding pharmacologic approaches to the treatment of TD."

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal, and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (like antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and certain medications to treat upset stomach, nausea and vomiting are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect approximately 600,000 people in the U.S.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as over a dozen mid- to late-stage clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie).

