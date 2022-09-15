Foresight Health Hosts Presentation of $600,000 Check by Congressman Griffith and Senator Warner

PATRICK COUNTY, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 24th, Foresight Health hosted a ceremonial $600,000 check presentation by Congressman Morgan Griffith and Senator Mark Warner to the Patrick County Economic Development Authority (EDA). The celebratory event was held at the site of the upcoming Foresight Hospital. The funds were secured through the appropriations process after the Patrick County EDA applied to the Health Resources and Services Administration and were sponsored by Congressman Griffith and Senator Warner. This investment into the community will help provide a second mobile health unit in the area to care for residents and provide better health outcomes.

Photo Credit: Foresight Health (PRNewswire)

"The funds provided today will help expand the healthcare footprint in Southside and Southwest Virginia and provide important outreach on healthcare services to people in the area," said Dr. Sameer Suhail, President and CEO of Foresight Health. "Foresight was thrilled to host this event and have the opportunity to thank our elected officials who have been and will continue to be great partners in enhancing access to primary healthcare services in Patrick County. The new unit will help us provide health and wellness checks, strengthen the delivery of primary healthcare services in extremely rural areas, and increase awareness on key health and nutrition practices. Working with Patrick County, we will be able to meet people where they are in their time of need."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foresight Health