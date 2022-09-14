STARBIRD DEBUTS FIRST STREETSIDE RESTAURANT IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Super-Premium Fast Food Concept Expands Southern California Presence With New Hermosa Beach Location

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbird, one of the nation's first super-premium fast food concepts, today announced that its newest restaurant in Hermosa Beach will open on Monday, October 3. This grand opening marks the brand's thirteenth location in California and third in the greater Los Angeles area. The Bay Area-born concept expanded into Los Angeles earlier this year with two pop-up kitchens, making the Hermosa Beach restaurant its first Southern California streetside location. Located at 429 Pacific Coast Highway, guests will be able to dine in at the restaurant or order digitally via the Starbird mobile app, Starbird website, and third-party delivery partners. To commemorate the new restaurant, Starbird will be offering free tenders to the first 1,000 guests on a specified day that will be announced soon. Guests also have the chance to receive a complimentary meal at the new location by signing up at starbirdchicken.com/hermosa. All users on this list will receive a VIP code for $15 off and be the first to hear about the 1,000 tenders giveaway.

Known for its hand-crafted, feel-good crispy chicken, bold flavors, and chef-driven innovation, Starbird offers an unrivaled customer experience coupled with an optimized menu and tech-enabled solutions to meet consumers' increasing needs for convenience and accessibility. The brand's chicken is always raised with no antibiotics, individually hand-breaded in a secret blend of gluten-free flours and spices, and served with any one of Starbird's nine tasty, homemade sauces. Starbird's new Hermosa Beach restaurant will serve fan favorites including crispy tenders, hand-chopped salads, sandwiches served on house-baked rolls, and more. Guests will also be able to try Starbird's crispy made-to-order wings that will be available starting in September for a limited time only. Starbird also offers a suite of virtual brands under the Starbird name, including Starbird Wings, Starbird Salads, Starbird Bowls, and Gardenbird, the brand's vegetarian plant-based concept.

"We're thrilled to be expanding Starbird's presence in Los Angeles with our latest Hermosa Beach opening," said Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. "It's an honor for us to serve the Hermosa Beach community with our first ever Southern California streetside location. We're confident Starbird's tech-enabled convenience and unique menu options will be a huge hit in Hermosa Beach, and we look forward to entering multiple markets throughout the region to give locals Starbird's one-of-a-kind premium fast food and unmatched customer service experience."

The brand is slated to open multiple streetside restaurants in 2023 including

Marina del Rey

,

West Hollywood

, and additional South Bay locations. As part of its growth strategy, the brand recently announced its plans to launch a national franchise program in states across the U.S. including

Oregon

,

Washington

,

Nevada

,

Utah

,

Colorado

,

Arizona

,

Texas

,

Illinois

,

and Florida.

Starbird Hermosa Beach will offer dine-in, carry-out via pick-up, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners. The new location will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.starbirdchicken.com. Follow Starbird on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Starbird:

Starbird is fundamentally changing the future of fast food by delivering feel-good crispy chicken and a positive, tech-driven customer experience. Founded in 2016 by restaurant innovators at The Culinary Edge (TCE), the restaurant consultancy recognized that chicken consumption was on the rise and set out to reimagine fast food to meet the needs of a new America and their tastebuds. Built upon pillars of culinary innovation, a frictionless service model, and operational excellence, Starbird has successfully established a forward-thinking concept, leading the super-premium fast food marketplace and national brand recognition within the $34 Billion US chicken marketplace. See www.starbirdchicken.com for more information.

