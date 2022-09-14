Essity raises EUR 500m in the bond market

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity has raised EUR 500m in the bond market under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program. The re-offer yield for the bond was 3.094% with a maturity date of September 21, 2026, corresponding to mid swaps +0.70 percentage points.

The bond offering was three times oversubscribed, and the transaction was placed with more than 80 investors.

The bonds will be listed on the on the official list of Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The purpose of the issue is to refinance maturing bond loans and to finance operations.

BofA Securities, Commerzbank, NatWest Markets, and SEB acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

