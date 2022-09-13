Shapiro + Raj Secures Multiple Top Finalist Entries in Global Marketing Research Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest independent minority owned Future-Forward Insights Consultancy, is a top finalist across three categories – Marketing Research Supplier of the Year, Global Marketing Research Project, and B2B Research Project.

"To be the only firm in the industry to have advanced to finalists across three major award categories."

According to Quirk's Media, the Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards include categories covering both individual and team achievements as well as awards for best projects, market research tools, and people who give their talents to make the world a better place.

"We are delighted to celebrate the impactful work our teams do across industries. To have not just one but three finalist nominations across different categories is incredible and speaks to our ability to add value and create impact to marketing research today," said Cindy Tran, President.

"To be the only firm in the industry to have advanced to finalist across three major award categories is an exciting milestone for us. We achieved this recognition, not just by creating cool tech or cool tools, but by creating a disruptive business model that frames integrated strategic learning agendas to drive business outcomes for clients. This is vastly different than the industry approach – institutional, industrialized model of products/tools sold by project to solve tactical evaluative needs," said Zain Raj, the company's CEO.

Shapiro+Raj is a Top 25 Most Innovative Research Company and the #1 Strategic Insights Consultancy, according to Greenbook's 2022 Global GRIT report. The company is also a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise.

Shapiro+Raj works with Fortune 10-500 clients to future-proof their business by finding new and unusual ways to grow in today's continually reshaping landscape. Based in North America, Shapiro+Raj is headquartered in Chicago with an office in New York, and Pune, India.

