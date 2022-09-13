ROCKWOOL Introduces ProRox® PS 680 Insulation with FR-Tech™ for Improved Fire Resistance in Industrial Plants

New insulation incorporating the proven FR-Tech Fire Resistant Technology provides cost-effective fire performance for critical plant pipe systems.

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation has introduced its ProRox PS 680 with FR-Tech insulation for pipework systems of various sizes. The next-generation insulation technology provides proven fire resistance to a plant's piping network—giving your people additional time to stop the spread of a fire and get to a safe location.

Fires pose a major risk to industrial manufacturing centers, particularly petrochemical plants, oil and gas processing plants, and any other facilities storing or using hydrocarbons. Such fires raise the risks of serious injuries, damage millions of dollars' worth of equipment, and take a severe toll on air quality. An unchecked fire can result in significant plant downtime, unplanned repairs and rebuilds, and a major drop in plant profitability.

Proven passive fire protection

ProRox PS 680 with FR-Tech is the latest offering in ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation's line of ProRox stone wool insulation products. By effectively slowing the transfer of a fire's heat to steel pipework, this innovative insulation adds critical time to your plant's fire response and evacuation plans.

ProRox PS 680 was successfully tested to the UL 1709 fire curve for optimized fire performance in 1- and 2-hour ratings on Schedule 40 and 80 pipe sections. It was also certified by internationally recognized organizations such as SWRI, Intertek, and SGH to deliver proven fire resistance for steam and pipe systems operating at high temperatures.

ProRox PS 680 is available as mandrel-wound, stone wool insulation pipe sections. The insulation sections are applied at typically half the thickness of conventional insulation materials and install easily, without the need for sealants or offsite cutting. The insulation's thinner application profile makes it easier to install around tight pipe bends and areas with limited clearance space. And because it is removable and reusable, the insulation optimizes maintenance costs and allows for cost-effective, simplified inspection.

ProRox 680 with FR-Tech also incorporates ROCKWOOL's proven WR-Tech technology, a revolutionary binder that coats each individual insulation fiber to combat corrosion under insulation (CUI). This gives the insulation dramatically improved water repellency. In fact, the patented WR-Tech makes the insulation five times more water repellent (at 482°F/250°C) than standard EN-compliant stone wool, even after heating and aging.

"When it comes to fires in an industrial plant, even mere seconds are critical to containing localized fire damage and preventing serious injuries," says Daniel Aiken, Business Unit Director of Americas for ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation. "While it's not possible to completely fireproof any plant, ProRox PS 680 with FR-Tech provides a cost-effective, proven solution to significantly increase your plant's fire resistance. Plant operators are moving quickly to install this insulation solution on their piping systems, in less time, at lower costs, and with less effort than conventional insulation systems. And with the addition of WR-Tech for CUI mitigation, PS 680 helps extend plant operations and protect against two processing risks—fire and water."

ProRox PS 680 is currently made in North America—for North American customers who need proven passive fire protection for their plant piping systems. Contact your ROCKWOOL representative today for questions on availability and pricing.

About ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation:

ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation, a subsidiary of the international ROCKWOOL Group, is the worldwide market leader in technical insulation for the process industry as well as marine & offshore. We provide a full range of products and systems that provide effective thermal and firesafe insulation for technical applications as well as proven solutions to combat corrosion under insulation.

