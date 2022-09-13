REINFORCING REPATRIATION REQUISITES AS VEHICLE CRIME CONTINUES TO SURGE

NICB To Meet With U.S. Department Of State, U.S. Consulate in Tijuana To Evolve and Reinforce Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is strengthening its longstanding relationship with the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Consulate in Tijuana. NICB President and CEO David Glawe will meet with Meg Katsumi, Chief of American Citizens Services at the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana, Mexico on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to discuss emerging fraud trends and develop proactive solutions to address crimes impacting everyday Americans.

National Insurance Crime Bureau logo (PRNewsfoto/National Insurance Crime Bureau) (PRNewswire)

NICB and the U.S. Department of State discuss the importance of collaboration and information sharing to deter crime.

During the meeting, Glawe, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Slater, and other NICB leadership will meet with Katsumi and other Consulate officials at NICB's Foreign Operations Field Office in Chula Vista. As crime continues to increase, including the highest vehicle theft numbers seen in the United States since 2008, staggering catalytic converter thefts, and fraud exceeding $300 billion nationwide each year, California is experiencing some of the highest crime rates, and therefore, is the perfect place to address these issues.

"NICB's Foreign Operations works to repatriate stolen vehicles out of Mexico daily," said Glawe. "Meeting with our valued partners from the U.S. Department of State helps us solidify our on-going partnership. This relationship is critical to vehicle recovery, and we are grateful for our decade's long partnership with the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana."

NICB and the U.S. Department of State will specifically discuss the importance of collaboration and information sharing. These tools are the keys to success to deter crime. Both parties are looking forward to continuing their valued partnership as they battle the ever-growing crime trends, especially stolen vehicles.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB. For additional information, visit NICB's website, WWW.NICB.org.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau